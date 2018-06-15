Early Friday morning Rutgers welcomed three Archbishop Stepinac High School offensive linemen to campus for a workout in front of some of the staff.

One of the recruits that came to campus was offensive tackle James Prince. He is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman who is just starting to see his recruitment pick up.

“The trip went really well,” Prince told TKR. “I was able to meet some guys from the staff and some of the players as well. After a quick visit we just got our height and weight then hit the field for a workout.”

This workout was more of a personal one where OL coach AJ Blazek and some of the other offensive line staff were able to see these guys close up working on drills.

“We just put on our cleats and we went on the field,” said Prince. “We did a lot of run blocking footwork, hit the sled, and did some pass protection too. Coach Blazek basically just told us to keep working on being really explosive and driving through people on run blocks. Then with pass protection just make sure the timing of my punch is on point, because that makes the difference giving your QB the extra time to get the ball off.”

Prince has a special connection to the Scarlet Knights as his dad is former Rutgers OC and current Michigan offensive analyst Ron Prince.

“A Rutgers offer would mean a ton to me,” he said. “Obviously my dad coaching for and against Rutgers, they hold a special place a for me. I’ve been to a bunch of games and it’s an awesome atmosphere on game day. Just seeing how the culture has changed around Rutgers Football, it’s something special.”

Along with hearing from the two schools that offered him so far in Morgan State and Norfolk State, he is also hearing from a number of local schools as well.

“I hear from a lot of schools right now,” said Prince. “I’m hearing from Army, Boston College, Clemson, Furman, James Madison, Maine, New Hampshire, Rutgers and Rhode Island. I’ll be going to Michigan’s camp on the 18th, Boston College on the 22nd and I plan on visiting JMU, Richmond and Furman in July as well.”

