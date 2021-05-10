Arguably the biggest question mark for Rutgers Football heading into the 2021 season is once again the offensive line. However, this time around, the Scarlet Knights will have a good combo of experience and youth as the team returns every offensive linemen on their two deep from last season.

One of the most experienced linemen on the team is offensive center Nick Krimin who has played all three positions (tackle, guard, center) in his six years with the program. While he is currently running as the first team center, head coach Greg Schiano admits that could change as they continue to try and get the best five linemen out there.

