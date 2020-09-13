SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! This recruiting cycle has been slightly crazier than some of the past cycles, as COVID-19 halted on campus visits for now 5+ months and cancelled just about every camp throughout the country. With the cancellation of camp season, underrated recruits all around the country are struggling to get the recognition they normally would from college coaches during the summer camp season. Today, we've decided to take a look at five different recruits who should be getting more attention from college coaches this recruiting cycle.

THE SKINNY: Pro-Style Quarterback Andrew Butler throws with nice touch and accuracy within the intermediate/deep passing game. When evaluating Butler, he sees the whole field well and is a full field progression thrower. He uses his eyes very well as he does a good job with his first and second reads. Butler does a good job of throwing within rhythm and delivering the football with the necessary anticipation. Even though Butler is listed as a pro-style quarterback he has shown he can use his legs outside the pocket to make throws on the run. In his first season as the starter for DePaul Catholic, Butler threw for 2,854 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. Look for Butler to continue his success in his second season as the starter. Butler currently holds offers from Wagner, Long Island University, and Moorhead State.



THE SKINNY: Verona running back Frank Riggio is one of the most productive players in the state of New Jersey. According to MaxPreps, as a junior in 2019, Riggio ranked 2nd with 2,070 rushing yards and 1st with 39 total touchdowns in the state of New Jersey. Riggio also received accolades such as USA Today All New Jersey First Team Running Back, 2nd Team All State, 1st Team All State Group 2, 1st Team All County, and 1st Team All-Conference accolades. Riggio is an extremely strong and tough running back who plays with a low center of gravity. I was impressed with Riggio’s vision and feel within small spaces when attacking the hole. His body control when making lateral movements allows him to be elusive in the open field. Riggio can hit another gear when approaching the second level of a defense. From time to time he’s shown that he can be a reliable pass catcher. Frank Riggio is one of the most underrated prospects in New Jersey and deserves more attention from colleges. Riggio currently holds an offer from Valparaiso.



THE SKINNY: Offensive Tackle Patrick Colicchio from Bergen Catholic is violent blocker in the run/pass blocking game. Colicchio has good knee bend which allows him to play with a shoulder width blocking base. As a run blocker he does a good job of striking his hands inside the chest plate of defender along with driving his legs through the point of contact. From a pass blocking perspective, Colicchio has a quick back step allowing him to get into his pass blocking position. He has a good initial first punch that gets edge rushers off balance. With lateral pass blocking movements, he stay’s light on his feet in mirroring the edge rusher. Patrick Colicchio is currently committed to Columba and held offers from Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Yale and among others. But, look out for Colicchio to garner interest from some bigger schools during and after his senior season leading up to National Signing Day.

THE SKINNY: Paramus Catholic defensive end Chris King is a sideline to sideline player who plays with a great motor. King plays with nice leverage in creating tons of pressure when attacking the quarterback. He’s a very discipline player and stays home when reading RPO (run, pass, option) plays. On outside run’s, King is able to keep his outside hand free while funneling everything back inside for help. He has a quick powerful first step and uses various hand combo moves to free himself up versus offensive blockers. What stood out to me is how King is able to move in the open field once the football is past the first level of the defense. Chris King is currently committed to Buffalo but had offers from Miami, Boston College, Purdue, Michigan State, West Virginia, and among others.