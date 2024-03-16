A scoreless seventh was punctuated by an outstanding play in the field by Bock, and the game was forced into extra innings, tied at 2-2.

After the Toreros took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights tied the game in the top of the sixth with a pair of extra-base hits when Payton Lincavage tripled and was knocked home by Kayla Bock’s double.

But some sloppy defensive play in the bottom of the second inning quickly allowed the Toreros to tie the game, as first baseman Taylor Johnson first reached on a throwing error, then crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Smith.

The Scarlet Knights recorded their first run of the game when Kobie Hura worked out a bases-loaded walk to go up 1-0 in the second inning.

GAME ONE: Morgan Smith took to the circle in game one on Thursday night, facing San Diego starting pitcher McKenna Braegelmann.

After a grueling series of multi-opponent tournaments, the Scarlet Knights settled into an old-fashioned weekend road series against the University of San Diego. The three-game set took place over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and while the Knights did take two of three from the Toreros, it was a series that they could have, and perhaps should have, swept.

The Knights went quietly in the eighth, and things looked good for Rutgers when San Diego had its placed runner picked off at second base.

But things unraveled for the Knights from there, as Tele Jennings reached on an error, then advanced to second, and subsequently third on two wild pitches from Smith. Incredibly, she then raced home on the third wild pitch of the inning, and San Diego celebrated an extra-inning victory that came without a hit, 3-2. The hard-luck loss was the fourth of the year for Smith, who surrendered just one earned run in the game.





The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Kayla Bock. 2-for-4, double, one RBI, two outstanding defensive plays.

Second star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 1-for-3, triple, walk, two runs scored.

Third star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-2, hit by pitch, outstanding extra-inning assisted pickoff/putout.





GAME TWO: The Knights were right back at it the following day, taking on San Diego on Friday night.

Paced by doubles by L.A. Matthews and Katie Wingert in the first and third innings, the Knights jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, knocking USD starting pitcher Emma Giaime from the circle.

But again, two RU errors led to two Toreros runs in the third, cutting the lead to 5-2.

Rutgers missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the fourth when, with two outs and two on, USD reliever Courtney Rose struck out Wingert looking to keep the game at a three-run deficit.

Luckily for Rutgers, they had Mattie Boyd in the circle, and she produced clean innings in the fourth and fifth.

RU would add eight more, but by then, Boyd’s arm had quieted the USD attack, and Rutgers took game two on a six-inning, run rule victory, 13-2.





The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Six inning victory, surrendering just two hits, four strikeouts, no earned runs.

Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 3-for-5, triple, double, two RBIs, one run scored.

Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 2-for-4, double, walk, two RBIs, two runs scored.





GAME THREE: In the rubber game of the match, Smith once again took to the circle. USD and RU exchanged runs in the first and the contest remained tied, 1-1, until the fourth inning, when Lincavage delivered a single to right field to drive home Smith with the go-ahead run, 2-1. But, the Toreros would not go quietly.

With runners on first and second and one out for San Diego, Johnson doubled, knotting the game in the bottom of the sixth. Tied 2-2, the Knights appeared to be on the verge of heading into extra innings once again.

But Rutgers had other plans.

Leilani Chavez singled to start the seventh, and when Maddie Lawson reached on a throwing error, the Scarlet Knights had runners on first and third with no outs. Lawson then stole second, and suddenly the Knights had two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Freshman Bailey Briggs then stepped to the plate and delivered her first collegiate hit, knocking a two-run double to left center to put the Knights in the lead, 4-2.