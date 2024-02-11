The Rutgers Scarlet Knights came out of the gates fast to start the 2024 season, with a prolific offense that accounted for 43 runs in the first five games of the year.

GAME ONE: On an overcast Friday to start the Houston Invitational, the Rutgers offense was shining, crushing the Colgate Raiders in their season opener. With two outs in the bottom of the first, catcher Katie Wingert put one over the left field fence, driving home L.A. Matthews to give the Scarlet Knights a 2-1 lead. That began the scoring for Rutgers, who added two more in the bottom of the frame to post starting pitcher Mattie Boyd to a 4-1 lead.

That score held up until the bottom of the fourth when the Knights broke the game open with a five-run burst on five hits, a walk, and a wild pitch, extending their lead to 9-1. From there, the Knights shut out Colgate in the top of the fifth inning, and the game was called on the run rule, giving RU its first win of the season.

The Knight Report's three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Kayla Bock. 2-for-2, walk, three RBIs.

Second star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-3, home run, two RBIs.

Third star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Five innings pitched with 11 strikeouts, just one run and one hit surrendered as the winning pitcher.





GAME TWO: In the second game of the season, and the day, the hot bats continued for the Scarlet Knights against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Rutgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, as a Wingert home run moved her into third place on the all-time list for the Knights. The scoring continued in the second, as a five-run inning, paced by a Kyleigh Sand home run and an RBI single by Maddie Lawson, extended the RU lead to 7-1.

The Knights added two more in the fourth, and while they would allow three in the bottom of the inning, Rutgers led 9-4 heading into the fifth inning. While starting hurler Morgan Smith was lifted in favor of reliever Georgia Ingle, the game’s outcome was all but decided as the Knights added two more in the fifth and three more in the seventh, coasting to a 14-5 victory.

The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 3-for-4, walk, three RBIs, five runs scored.

Second star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 3-for-4, walk, three RBIs, two runs scored.

Third star of the game: Maddie Lawson. 2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs scored.





GAME THREE: The third game of the tournament saw the Scarlet Knights take on the host Cougars on Saturday, but had the added drama of seeing Boyd take to the circle as the starting hurler, pitted against her old University of Houston teammates.

After a shaky first inning in which she surrendered two runs, Boyd settled down and once again it was her battery mate, Wingert, who provided the offensive spark for the Knights. Her third home run of the season gave Rutgers a lead they would never relinquish.