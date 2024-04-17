Payton Lincavage’s three-run homer in the top of the first would prove to be all the offense that the visiting Scarlet Knights would need as they routed the LIU Sharks in a run-rule victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights scored four runs in the first, one in the second, and five more in the fifth on their way to a 10-2 victory in the abbreviated contest.

Starting hurler Morgan Smith was strong in the circle, allowing just three hits and one earned run on the way to her ninth victory of the season.

When she got her turn at the plate, the Sharks pitched carefully to Smith, walking her twice to minimize any damage she could cause offensively.

But that slack was picked up by Lincavage and Maddie Lawson, who drove home two runs in the game. Lawson has been a standout defensively in recent games for RU, as has outfielder Jillian Anderson. In addition to scoring a run, Anderson also had two hits in the game.

The Sharks did muster up one run in the second inning and one more in the fourth, but this day belonged to the Scarlet Knights, who pounded LIU pitchers for 12 hits in just five innings of play.

The victory had to come as a welcome relief for the Knights after the disappointment of dropping the final game of their weekend series to Big Ten opponent Nebraska, in what was the most evenly matched series that Rutgers has played this season.





The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-3, home run, five RBIs, two runs scored.

Second star of the game: Maddie Lawson. 1-for-4, two RBIs, one run scored.

Third star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 2-for-3, one run scored.





The lopsided victory against LIU allowed seldom-used substitutes Gaelen Kelly and Bailey Briggs to get some playing time for the Knights, as they will go right back into Big Ten Conference play later this week.

The Knights will open up their series against Minnesota on Friday April 21. Friday's contest against the Golden Gophers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with games on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively. All three games will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.