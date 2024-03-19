Softball Falls to Virginia, 2-0
Sophomore Kelsey Hackett socked a two-out double to left field in the bottom of the fourth that scored freshman Macee Eaton, giving Virginia a lead that would hold up as the winning run of the game as the Cavaliers downed the Scarlet Knights, 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
The final road game before their home opener once again saw Mattie Boyd take to the circle for the Scarlet Knights, facing off against sophomore Courtney Layne for Virginia.
Boyd was again strong, and once again, it was the lack of run support from the Rutgers offense that did in the Scarlet Knights, as they could muster just three hits in the game.
Layne gave way to sophomore Eden Bigham in the circle, and while the Cavaliers’ hurler ran into some tough spots, she was able to keep the Knights off the board for the remainder of the contest.
The Scarlet Knights missed an opportunity in the fifth when they saw their leadoff hitter, Maddie Lawson, hit by a pitch, followed by two walks. However, the bases-loaded situation came to naught when Payton Lincavage grounded out to end the threat.
The Cavaliers doubled their lead in the home half of the inning when a leadoff double by Leah Boggs began another rally. After a flyout to center field, second baseman Bella Cabral hit a grounder to the left side of the infield. Fielding the ball cleanly, shortstop Kyleigh Sand chose to flip to third in an attempt to get the lead runner instead of the sure out at first. When Boggs slid in safely under the tag, the Cavaliers had first and third with one out.
But the very next batter, Abby Weaver, grounded out to second allowing Boggs to score, which extended the lead to 2-0.
Down by two in the sixth, head coach Kristen Butler started the inning with two pinch hitters, but it failed to yield any run production. Bigham then punctuated her performance in the circle in the top of the seventh, striking out the side to preserve the shutout over the Scarlet Knights to the delight of the 531 fans in attendance.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Six innings pitched, four hits surrendered, five strikeouts, two earned runs allowed.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, walk, three putouts.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-3, walk.
Now 18-12 on the season, the Scarlet Knights will return to Piscataway for their home opener this weekend as they begin a series against Ohio State on Friday, March 22. Game time is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the Rutgers Softball Complex. That will be followed by another 3:00 contest on Saturday, before the series concludes on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Plus Network.