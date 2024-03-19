Sophomore Kelsey Hackett socked a two-out double to left field in the bottom of the fourth that scored freshman Macee Eaton, giving Virginia a lead that would hold up as the winning run of the game as the Cavaliers downed the Scarlet Knights, 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

The final road game before their home opener once again saw Mattie Boyd take to the circle for the Scarlet Knights, facing off against sophomore Courtney Layne for Virginia.

Boyd was again strong, and once again, it was the lack of run support from the Rutgers offense that did in the Scarlet Knights, as they could muster just three hits in the game.

Layne gave way to sophomore Eden Bigham in the circle, and while the Cavaliers’ hurler ran into some tough spots, she was able to keep the Knights off the board for the remainder of the contest.

The Scarlet Knights missed an opportunity in the fifth when they saw their leadoff hitter, Maddie Lawson, hit by a pitch, followed by two walks. However, the bases-loaded situation came to naught when Payton Lincavage grounded out to end the threat.