Ohio State’s Sam Hackenbracht delivered a three-run, bottom-of-the-seventh walk-off home run off of Rutgers relief pitcher Georgia Ingle, powering the Buckeyes to a 7-4, first-round victory over the Scarlet Knights.
The eleventh-seed Knights broke on top in the see-saw battle, scoring in the third inning with an RBI double by Kyleigh Sand.
A subsequent RBI single by Payton Lincavage drove home the second score for Rutgers, giving the Knights and starting pitcher Jaden Vickers the lead, 2-0.
But in what would be the pattern for the game, the Buckeyes responded in the bottom of the inning when senior first baseman Mariah Rodriguez lifted a two-run homer to centerfield to tie the game, 2-2.
The tide appeared to be turning in favor of Rutgers when, in the bottom of the fourth, Vickers pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to squash the Buckeyes’ rally by getting third baseman McKenzie Bump to pop out before striking out second baseman Kaitlyn Farley.
In the fifth, RU once again re-gained the lead when junior Morgan Smith singled to left, driving home Sand and Ryann Orange to once again put the Knights up by two, 4-2.
But again, Vickers and the Knights could not hold the lead. In the bottom of the frame, after sophomore Kami Kortokrax reached on a fielder’s choice, Hackenbracht caught hold of a 2-0 offering from Vickers and deposited the ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game once again, 4-4.
From there, Vickers and OSU pitcher Emily Ruck appeared to be taking their teams into extra innings as the game stretched into the seventh inning.
That set up the dramatic bottom of the seventh inning. The Buckeyes managed to get two runners on base with the help of an infield error by Rutgers, and with Hackenbracht coming up, head coach Kristen Butler decided to make a change. Given that Vickers had been victimized by Hackenbracht two innings earlier, and the fact that her senior ace had thrown 104 pitches, Butler decided to call upon Ingle to attempt to preserve the victory.
But it was not to be.
Hackenbracht jumped on the first pitch from Ingle and promptly delivered the game-winning home run, clearing the bases and helping the Buckeyes advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament with a 7-4 come-from-behind victory.
Vickers (11-8) had pitched a stellar game and but for a few mistakes, had kept the Scarlet Knights in the contest. Despite scoring four runs, the Scarlet Knights had been kept in check for the most part, mustering just five hits in the game. For the advancing Buckeyes, Ruck (10-8) took the victory after relieving starter Allison Smith, who lasted only 2.2 innings in the game.
The Big Ten Tournament continues, and the Buckeyes will next play on Thursday, May 11 at noon against Minnesota.