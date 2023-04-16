The Scarlet Knights concluded a tough road trip over the weekend and will return home to the Rutgers Softball Complex to re-group before the final push through the last three series at the end of the season. After starting out against Ohio State with a victory, Rutgers ended the road trip 1-5, and is in the throes of a five-game losing streak after being swept by Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights bats were stymied by the pitching of the Nittany Lions, as they were shutout in the Friday night doubleheader that began their series against Penn State.

In game one, which was a tight pitching duel, starter Morgan Smith pitched four scoreless innings, only to be relieved by freshman Raimy Gamsby. Gamsby pitched well, holding the Nittany Lions at bay until the sixth, when she gave up a two-out infield single to third baseman Emily Maddock, which scored center fielder Lilia Crouthamel with the only run of the game.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they ran into senior hurler Kylee Lingenfelter, who threw a complete game three-hit shutout. For Lingenfelter, it was her sixth win of the season, raising her record to 6-4. Gamsby took the loss for Rutgers, moving her record to 8-5 this season.

In game two, the Knights sent veteran Jaden Vickers to the circle, who pitched well in the game except for one mistake in the bottom of the second. With two on, sophomore Maddie Gordon caught a 1-0 fastball and put it over the left center field fence, giving the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead that would stand as the final score in the contest. Vickers, who usually befuddles opposing batters, struck out only one in the game, surrendering seven hits in her six innings of work. The loss lowered her record to 9-5 on the season.

Penn State’s Bailey Parshall pitched a near-flawless game, surrendering just four hits and one walk in her seven innings of work, while striking out five. The shutout victory raised Parshall’s record to 14-8 on the season.

Gamsby began game three in the circle for Rutgers, but it didn’t take long before the Nittany Lions roughed up the freshman, as she could last only 2.2 innings. PSU scored two in the second and four more in the third, and were cruising 6-0 behind the strong pitching of Lingenfelter, who held Rutgers scoreless for three innings.

In the fourth inning, Rutgers pecked away at the lead, and when the Knights cut the lead to 6-2, Penn State head coach Clarisa Crowell lifted Lingenfelter in favor of Parshall. By the time Taylor Fawcett added her RBI single, RU had closed the gap to 6-3.