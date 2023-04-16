Softball Drops Weekend Series at Penn State
The Scarlet Knights concluded a tough road trip over the weekend and will return home to the Rutgers Softball Complex to re-group before the final push through the last three series at the end of the season. After starting out against Ohio State with a victory, Rutgers ended the road trip 1-5, and is in the throes of a five-game losing streak after being swept by Penn State.
The Scarlet Knights bats were stymied by the pitching of the Nittany Lions, as they were shutout in the Friday night doubleheader that began their series against Penn State.
In game one, which was a tight pitching duel, starter Morgan Smith pitched four scoreless innings, only to be relieved by freshman Raimy Gamsby. Gamsby pitched well, holding the Nittany Lions at bay until the sixth, when she gave up a two-out infield single to third baseman Emily Maddock, which scored center fielder Lilia Crouthamel with the only run of the game.
Unfortunately for the Knights, they ran into senior hurler Kylee Lingenfelter, who threw a complete game three-hit shutout. For Lingenfelter, it was her sixth win of the season, raising her record to 6-4. Gamsby took the loss for Rutgers, moving her record to 8-5 this season.
In game two, the Knights sent veteran Jaden Vickers to the circle, who pitched well in the game except for one mistake in the bottom of the second. With two on, sophomore Maddie Gordon caught a 1-0 fastball and put it over the left center field fence, giving the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead that would stand as the final score in the contest. Vickers, who usually befuddles opposing batters, struck out only one in the game, surrendering seven hits in her six innings of work. The loss lowered her record to 9-5 on the season.
Penn State’s Bailey Parshall pitched a near-flawless game, surrendering just four hits and one walk in her seven innings of work, while striking out five. The shutout victory raised Parshall’s record to 14-8 on the season.
Gamsby began game three in the circle for Rutgers, but it didn’t take long before the Nittany Lions roughed up the freshman, as she could last only 2.2 innings. PSU scored two in the second and four more in the third, and were cruising 6-0 behind the strong pitching of Lingenfelter, who held Rutgers scoreless for three innings.
In the fourth inning, Rutgers pecked away at the lead, and when the Knights cut the lead to 6-2, Penn State head coach Clarisa Crowell lifted Lingenfelter in favor of Parshall. By the time Taylor Fawcett added her RBI single, RU had closed the gap to 6-3.
But that would be as close as the Knights would come. Penn State added two more in the bottom half of the frame to extend the lead to 8-3, which would turn out to be the final score. Lingenfelter picked up her seventh win of the season, while Parshall picked up her first save of the year for PSU. Gamsby took her second loss for the weekend, and her record now stands at 8-6.
The Scarlet Knights now hold a 30-17 record overall, and a Big Ten conference record of 7-7. They have lost four one-run games against conference foes this year, with three of those having come during their most recent outings against OSU and PSU, and more regrettably, most of the contests during the road trip were winnable games. Worse still, all of the losses came against teams that they lead in the standings.
Now, there’s good news and bad news on the horizon for RU. Two of the final three series this season will be at home, but those games will be against some of the toughest competition in the conference. The final nine games of the year will be against opponents that the Scarlet Knights currently trail in the Big Ten, so it affords them the opportunity to make up some ground and move up in the standings. Make no mistake about it, the remainder of the season will be challenging.
The first test will come against Indiana, which is coming off being swept at the hands of Nebraska. That series enabled the Cornhuskers to move past the Hoosiers into second place in the conference. Indiana is 35-15 overall this season, with a Big Ten conference record of 9-5. The Hoosiers are 1-6 in their last seven games, and are led offensively by outstanding freshman Taryn Kern (.417 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs) and sophomore Taylor Minnick (.405 with 9 home runs and 45 RBIs). As a team, the Hoosiers are batting .319 this season, with an unbelievable 60 homers, which have helped them out-score opponents by 100 runs this year.
Rutgers can expect to get a heavy dose of Hoosier pitchers Brianna Copeland, Heather Johnson, and Macy Montgomery, each of whom recorded a loss against Nebraska. Copeland, a sophomore, is 15-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 111 strikeouts. Johnson, also a sophomore, is 10-7 with a 4.15 ERA, while Montgomery, a junior, is 5-4 with a 4.72 ERA.
Game one of the Indiana series is set for Friday, April 21 in Piscataway at 3 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Plus network.