Rutgers took to the field this weekend for a big series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and fans who were in attendance got to see history being made. With a round-tripper in the bottom of the fifth inning of game one, Rutgers catcher Katie Wingert became the all-time program leader in home runs for the Scarlet Knights, when number forty-one cleared the outfield fence.

GAME ONE: With the top two home run hitters in the Big Ten competing against each other in the game, fans were sure to see some fireworks. It didn’t take long, as leadoff hitter Billie Andrews took a 2-2 pitch and promptly delivered it over the center field wall for her fifteenth home run of the season, giving the Cornhuskers a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Not to be outdone, Morgan Smith responded for Rutgers in the bottom of the inning when she gave the Scarlet Knights the lead, 2-1, tagging her eighteenth home run of the year. That was followed by a two-run homer by Nebraska’s Katelyn Caneda in the top of the very next inning, putting the Huskers back on top, 3-2. Some heads-up baserunning combined with an error in the bottom of the third allowed the Knights to tie the game, 3-3. RU then took the lead when Payton Lincavage attempted to steal second, and catcher Ava Bredwell’s errant throw skipped into center field allowing Smith to race home. Starter Mattie Boyd was clearly having her difficulties with the Husker line-up, and ran into problems again in the top of the fifth when Nebraska loaded the bases with just one out. But, she managed to work out of it to maintain the RU lead, 4-3. Rutgers then picked up some insurance when L.A. Matthews went deep off of Nebraska starter Sarah Harness to extend the advantage to 5-3. That was followed by Wingert’s record-setting homerun off a 1-2 count, and suddenly RU was up, 6-3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8IFlPVVIgTkVXIFJVVEdFUlMgQ0FSRUVSIEhPTUUgUlVOIExF QURFUiEg8J+PhjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29S VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JV U0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSVVNCPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbTUw P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbTUwPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veHVhcFZYQTY2NCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3h1YXBWWEE2NjQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBTb2Z0 YmFsbCAoQFJVU29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUlVTb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3ODg5MzQyOTg5Nzg2NzQ3Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

With run support behind her, Boyd then began to carve through the Nebraska lineup as the Knights added three more runs and moved on to a game one victory, 9-3.

The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 2-for-3, home run, triple, sacrifice, three RBIs, one run scored. Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, home run, walk, two stolen bases, two RBIs, two runs scored. Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-3, walk, stolen base, three runs scored.



GAME TWO: Saturday’s contest took place with cooler temperatures and gustier winds. Smith took to the circle for the Knights, while senior Kaylin Kinney got the start for the Cornhuskers. Smith ran into trouble early, as Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first. When an inside pitch from Smith struck designated player Emmerson Cope, the Huskers took a 1-0 lead. That was followed by a two-RBI knock by Caitlynn Neal, and suddenly it was 3-0. On the verge of breaking the game open, the Knights closed the door on the Huskers with a defensive run-saving web gem by Maddie Lawson and a strikeout that ended the inning. The Knights chalked up their first run when Kayla Bock’s RBI single drove home Leilani Chavez to cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Huskers scored in the third and again in the fourth, which forced Rutgers head coach Kristen Butler to make a change in the circle, as Georgia Ingle looked to end the scoring trend. However, that didn’t happen. By the time Nebraska had finished batting in the top of the fourth, they were ahead 9-1, before extending it to 11-1 in the fifth. With two on and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Smith clocked a three-run homer, part of a four-run rally in the home half of the frame. Nebraska’s offense would prove to be too much, as they posted two more in the sixth and took a run-rule victory, 13-5, over the Knights.

The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, home run, walk, three RBIs, one run scored, four innings pitched, seven runs allowed, five strikeouts. Second star of the game: Kayla Bock. 2-for-3, one RBI, one run scored. Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-3, one RBI, one run scored.

GAME THREE: In the final game of the series, it appeared that the Scarlet Knights would take another step forward towards their best Big Ten season to date. The Knights got out to an early 2-0 advantage with the help of some shaky Nebraska defense in the first inning. They doubled their advantage in the third, and behind the strong pitching of Mattie Boyd, everything appeared to be going the Knights’ way. When Neal homered in the fourth for the Cornhuskers, RU fans may have gotten a bit uneasy, but her solo shot only cut the lead to 4-1. Their fears were further assuaged in the fifth when Lincavage responded with a solo home run of her own, once again extending the advantage to a four-run cushion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8ICDwn5KlIEl0JiMzOTtzIE91dHRhIEhlcmUg8J+SpTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JVU0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSVVNCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbTUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbTUwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMzJaMVZGSWZVRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMyWjFWRklm VUQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQFJVU29mdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVTb2Z0YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTc3OTU4MzQ4NTUxMTk1ODkxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAxNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==