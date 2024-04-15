Softball Drops Series to Nebraska as Wingert Makes History
Rutgers took to the field this weekend for a big series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and fans who were in attendance got to see history being made. With a round-tripper in the bottom of the fifth inning of game one, Rutgers catcher Katie Wingert became the all-time program leader in home runs for the Scarlet Knights, when number forty-one cleared the outfield fence.
GAME ONE: With the top two home run hitters in the Big Ten competing against each other in the game, fans were sure to see some fireworks.
It didn’t take long, as leadoff hitter Billie Andrews took a 2-2 pitch and promptly delivered it over the center field wall for her fifteenth home run of the season, giving the Cornhuskers a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Not to be outdone, Morgan Smith responded for Rutgers in the bottom of the inning when she gave the Scarlet Knights the lead, 2-1, tagging her eighteenth home run of the year.
That was followed by a two-run homer by Nebraska’s Katelyn Caneda in the top of the very next inning, putting the Huskers back on top, 3-2.
Some heads-up baserunning combined with an error in the bottom of the third allowed the Knights to tie the game, 3-3. RU then took the lead when Payton Lincavage attempted to steal second, and catcher Ava Bredwell’s errant throw skipped into center field allowing Smith to race home.
Starter Mattie Boyd was clearly having her difficulties with the Husker line-up, and ran into problems again in the top of the fifth when Nebraska loaded the bases with just one out. But, she managed to work out of it to maintain the RU lead, 4-3.
Rutgers then picked up some insurance when L.A. Matthews went deep off of Nebraska starter Sarah Harness to extend the advantage to 5-3. That was followed by Wingert’s record-setting homerun off a 1-2 count, and suddenly RU was up, 6-3.
With run support behind her, Boyd then began to carve through the Nebraska lineup as the Knights added three more runs and moved on to a game one victory, 9-3.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 2-for-3, home run, triple, sacrifice, three RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, home run, walk, two stolen bases, two RBIs, two runs scored.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-3, walk, stolen base, three runs scored.
GAME TWO: Saturday’s contest took place with cooler temperatures and gustier winds. Smith took to the circle for the Knights, while senior Kaylin Kinney got the start for the Cornhuskers.
Smith ran into trouble early, as Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first. When an inside pitch from Smith struck designated player Emmerson Cope, the Huskers took a 1-0 lead. That was followed by a two-RBI knock by Caitlynn Neal, and suddenly it was 3-0.
On the verge of breaking the game open, the Knights closed the door on the Huskers with a defensive run-saving web gem by Maddie Lawson and a strikeout that ended the inning.
The Knights chalked up their first run when Kayla Bock’s RBI single drove home Leilani Chavez to cut the deficit to 3-1.
But the Huskers scored in the third and again in the fourth, which forced Rutgers head coach Kristen Butler to make a change in the circle, as Georgia Ingle looked to end the scoring trend.
However, that didn’t happen. By the time Nebraska had finished batting in the top of the fourth, they were ahead 9-1, before extending it to 11-1 in the fifth.
With two on and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Smith clocked a three-run homer, part of a four-run rally in the home half of the frame.
Nebraska’s offense would prove to be too much, as they posted two more in the sixth and took a run-rule victory, 13-5, over the Knights.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, home run, walk, three RBIs, one run scored, four innings pitched, seven runs allowed, five strikeouts.
Second star of the game: Kayla Bock. 2-for-3, one RBI, one run scored.
Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-3, one RBI, one run scored.
GAME THREE: In the final game of the series, it appeared that the Scarlet Knights would take another step forward towards their best Big Ten season to date.
The Knights got out to an early 2-0 advantage with the help of some shaky Nebraska defense in the first inning. They doubled their advantage in the third, and behind the strong pitching of Mattie Boyd, everything appeared to be going the Knights’ way.
When Neal homered in the fourth for the Cornhuskers, RU fans may have gotten a bit uneasy, but her solo shot only cut the lead to 4-1.
Their fears were further assuaged in the fifth when Lincavage responded with a solo home run of her own, once again extending the advantage to a four-run cushion.
But then the roof fell in.
The Huskers exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, 6-6, and suddenly the home crowd appeared to be as stunned as the Knights themselves.
The game then went into extra innings, with the Cornhuskers taking the lead when senior Peyton Cody singled to center to drive home Andrews. With the Knights unable to scratch across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Nebraska took the game, 7-6, and the series, 2-1.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 1-for-3, home run, stolen base, one RBI, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-3, walk, two stolen bases, one RBI, two runs scored.
Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 0-for-2, walk, stolen base, sacrifice, one RBI, two runs scored.
The Scarlet Knights are now 26-18 on the season, with an 8-6 record in Big Ten Play. Wingert’s historic home run put her past former RU alum Jackie Bates, and with that burden behind her now, fans are hopeful that her performance only picks up from this point forward.
The Knights are back in action against LIU on Tuesday, April 16. The game will be played in Brooklyn and is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. start time.