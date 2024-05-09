Softball Drops Quarter-Final Game to Wisconsin, 7-3
Hilary Blomberg turned on a 2-2 pitch from RU pitcher Mattie Boyd and deposited it over the left field fence as part of a four-run fifth inning, providing a lead that the Badgers would never relinquish as Wisconsin topped Rutgers in the quarter-final round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.
Rutgers had four days of rest thanks to earning the number three seed and a first-round bye in the tournament, so it was no surprise to Scarlet Knight fans that it was once again Boyd who was in the circle to start the game.
Rutgers likely felt that they caught a break seeing pitcher Tessa Magnanimo in the circle for Wisconsin, who had carried the Badgers to victory over Ohio State on Wednesday night. Magnanimo threw 132 pitches in a complete game victory over the Buckeyes, thrusting the Badgers into a quarterfinal matchup against the Scarlet Knights.
The Badgers broke out on top early in the first inning when Boyd walked freshman Danielle Lucey, who later scored on an RBI single by Blomberg.
Trailing 1-0, RU finally got its first hit when Kyleigh Sand smacked a ball to second that shot past Blomberg. When Morgan Smith later smacked a one-out double, the Scarlet Knights thought they had tied the game, 1-1, when Sand slid across home plate. However, the video replay showed that Sand had missed third base as she raced home, and was subsequently called out. That took the run off the board, and kept the game at 1-0.
In the bottom of the very next inning, Kayla Bock opened with a triple, and she would later score on a ground out by Megan Herka, tying the game, 1-1.
But the Badgers were not simply ready to surrender to the Knights and promptly took the lead, 2-1, when a fielding error by Sand allowed freshman Paige Miller to score. The Badgers then added another run when Kuszak stole second, but when Sand could not handle the throw from catcher Katie Wingert, the ball skipped out to the outfield, allowing Skylar Sirdashney to score.
Now having surrendered two unearned runs in the inning, the Knights looked to stop the bleeding, but things got tougher when Blomberg’s home run extended the lead to four runs, and would prove to be the game-winning hit.
The Scarlet Knights got one back in the bottom of the fifth when Smith came home on a throwing error after a Payton Lincavage single, but RU left two runners in scoring position as the inning ended. It would be two of the 13 runners on base that Rutgers would strand in the game.
With one out, RU again loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth as Smith and Wingert were coming to the plate. But just as she did against OSU, Magnanimo once again played Houdini, getting out of the bases-loaded jam for the third time in the game.
Badgers’ bats were relentless, adding two more runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 7-2, and while the Knights would add one more in the bottom of the inning, Magnanimo and the Badgers closed out the Scarlet Knights’ tournament dreams, 7-3.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 3-for-4, one putout.
Second star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-4, one run scored.
Third star of the game: Kayla Bock. 1-for-3, triple, walk, one run scored.
Wisconsin now moves on to the semi-final round to face the Michigan Wolverines, while Nebraska will play Indiana as the Big Ten Tournament continues on Friday.