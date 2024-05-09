Hilary Blomberg turned on a 2-2 pitch from RU pitcher Mattie Boyd and deposited it over the left field fence as part of a four-run fifth inning, providing a lead that the Badgers would never relinquish as Wisconsin topped Rutgers in the quarter-final round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Rutgers had four days of rest thanks to earning the number three seed and a first-round bye in the tournament, so it was no surprise to Scarlet Knight fans that it was once again Boyd who was in the circle to start the game.

Rutgers likely felt that they caught a break seeing pitcher Tessa Magnanimo in the circle for Wisconsin, who had carried the Badgers to victory over Ohio State on Wednesday night. Magnanimo threw 132 pitches in a complete game victory over the Buckeyes, thrusting the Badgers into a quarterfinal matchup against the Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers broke out on top early in the first inning when Boyd walked freshman Danielle Lucey, who later scored on an RBI single by Blomberg.

Trailing 1-0, RU finally got its first hit when Kyleigh Sand smacked a ball to second that shot past Blomberg. When Morgan Smith later smacked a one-out double, the Scarlet Knights thought they had tied the game, 1-1, when Sand slid across home plate. However, the video replay showed that Sand had missed third base as she raced home, and was subsequently called out. That took the run off the board, and kept the game at 1-0.

In the bottom of the very next inning, Kayla Bock opened with a triple, and she would later score on a ground out by Megan Herka, tying the game, 1-1.