Softball Continues Winning Ways at Mary Nutter Tournament
Continuing their early-season tournament swing, the Scarlet Knights began play at the Mary Nutter Invitational Tournament on Thursday in Cathedral City, Calif.
GAME ONE: Things started off poorly for the Knights, as Hawaii’s offense posted four runs in the first two innings, and added two more to chase RU starter Morgan Smith from the circle. Down 6-1, the Knights mounted a comeback with offensive heroics by Smith herself, along with a five-RBI day from Kayla Bock. Georgia Ingle provided a solid five innings in relief to pick up her first win of the season as Rutgers downed Hawaii, 14-7.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kayla Bock. 4-for-4, five RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Georgia Ingle. Five innings pitched, surrendering five hits, three runs and two strikeouts, recording her first win of the year.
Third star of the game: Katie Wingert. 2-for-2, home run, two runs scored, two RBIs, two walks.
GAME TWO: In the second game on Thursday, Rutgers faced off against U.C. Riverside.
After giving up a run in the top of the first, starting pitcher Mattie Boyd kept the Highlanders’ bats in check while the Scarlet Knights were busy scoring runs in the first, second and third innings to give Boyd a comfortable 7-1 lead.
Extra-base hits by Smith, Maddie Lawson and Payton Lincavage paced the RU attack, and while the Highlanders rallied for two in the fifth and two more in the seventh, Boyd went the distance for a complete game victory, her fifth of the season, in a 7-5 Rutgers win.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 1-for-3, home run, two RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Kayla Bock. 2-for-3, one run scored.
Third star of the game: Leilani Chavez. 2-for-3, one RBI.
GAME THREE: In the first game on Friday, the Knights took to the field against the Loyola Marymount Lions. While the game remained close after the first inning, the one-run Loyola advantage grew to a 9-1 lead thanks to a seven-run explosion in the second inning. But, while the Knights did chip away at the deficit, the Lions scored two more in the sixth on their way to an 11-7 victory. Ingle took the loss, while sophomore Lindsay O’Dell picked up the win for LMU.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Katie Wingert. 2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs scored.
Second star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 2-for-4, two RBIs.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-4, two runs scored, walk.
GAME FOUR: Completing their competition on Friday, the Scarlet Knights faced the Cal Poly Mustangs in the late game.
Tied 1-1 after two innings, the Scarlet Knights scored seven runs with RBI hits off the bats of Smith, Bock, and Kyleigh Sand to jump out to an 8-1 lead.
The Mustangs chipped away at the lead, but still trailed 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The game ended up being a nailbiter for RU fans, as the Mustangs scored three more times in the bottom of the seventh. But Boyd and the Knights finally extinguished the flames and held on for an 8-7 victory.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 3-for-4 including a double, three RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Maddie Lawson. 2-for-3, one RBI, one run scored, walk.
Third star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Seven-inning complete game victory with three strikeouts.
GAME FIVE: Saturday’s first game saw the Knights matched up with the Cal State Northridge Matadors.
Smith was strong in the circle for the Scarlet Knights, but through seven innings, the game remained deadlocked at 2-2, and headed into extra innings. After a scoreless eighth by both teams, the Knights exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth, including an RBI hit by Ingle that put RU up by two, on their way to an 8-2 lead.
That was more cushion than Smith would need, and while the Matadors did manage to scratch out a run in the bottom of the frame, Rutgers went on to take the win, 8-3.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Morgan Smith. In addition to recording five strikeouts on her way to a complete-game, nine-inning win, Smith also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Second star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-3, home run, walk, one RBI, one run scored.
Third star of the game: Leilani Chavez. 1-for-3, one run scored, one stolen base.
GAME SIX: The Scarlet Knights’ final game in the tournament was against the BYU Cougars on Saturday night.
Once again, Boyd was back in the circle, and the Cougars jumped on the RU starter, reaching her for eight runs (five earned) before being lifted in favor of junior hurler Laurelai DePew. But by then the damage had been done, and at the end of two innings, Rutgers was down 6-0.
Meanwhile, BYU starter Kate Dahle was dominant, and it was only when her team committed a throwing error that Rutgers would get their lone tally of the contest in the top of the third.
The Knights were then quieted for the remainder of the game, while the Cougars pushed across three more to take a run-rule victory, 9-1, in just five innings.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-3, one RBI.
Second star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 1-for-1, walk.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-3.
The Knights currently sport a record of 10-6, and will next be back in action when they participate in the UNC Tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. They will first take the field against the Campbell Fighting Camels in the morning game on March 1 before facing the Tarheels in the afternoon contest.