Softball Continues to Dominate in Tournament Play
In case fans and alumni have not noticed, one team on campus is currently carving a path through its competition in the early part of the season, and it continued its torrid pace again this weekend.
The Rutgers softball team had another dominant outing, winning four of its five games at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas.
The team has shown improvement in all phases, but the 2023 Scarlet Knights have been about run production.
Junior Kyleigh Sand is the key that turns the ignition for the Rutgers offense. Entering this weekend’s tournament, Sand was batting a sizzling .538 with 28 hits and 18 stolen bases. Without question, as Sand goes, so go the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers opened this weekend with a Friday match against North Dakota, and the Knights quickly set the tone for the game with a seven run outburst in the first inning. They picked up another in the second, and even though the Fighting Hawks cut the deficit in half in the top of the third to make the score 8-4, the Knights squashed any hopes of a rally by the opposition.
Left fielder Taylor Fawcett homered in the bottom of the third and Sand later scored off an RBI single by center fielder Morgan Smith to end any hopes of a Hawks comeback.
The game would never be in doubt from that point.
By the time Katie Wingert homered in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 12-4, it assured RU starter Ashley Hitchcock of her fifth win on the season, with a little relief assistance from sophomore Georgia Ingle. Sophomore pitcher Jackie Albrecht took the loss for the Hawks.
Without question, the stiffest competition the Knights faced over the weekend would come from the opponents of their next game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But, in typical fashion this season, RU tallied one run in the first when Sand scored on a ground out, and added two more in the top of the second to extend their lead to 3-0.
But the Raiders rallied in the bottom of the second with three solo home runs by Peyton Blythe, Alanna Barraza, and Makinzy Herzog to knot the game at 3-3.
With starter Raimy Gamsby knocked out of the circle during the Raiders’ rally, veteran hurler Jaden Vickers stepped in and pitched a dominant 5.2 innings in relief through the remainder of the contest to nail down the victory. In the meantime, her teammates set about scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning, and the Knights closed out the win, 8-4.
The victory moved Vickers’ record to 4-1 on the season, while Olivia Rains took the loss for Texas Tech.
Off to two quick wins in their Friday contests, the Knights looked to continue the trend in their rematch against North Dakota in Saturday's early game. While the temperature may have been a chilly 49 degrees, the Scarlet Knights’ bats were hot, and they quickly pounced on North Dakota’s starter, Camryn Lasot.
Doubles by Fawcett and Payton Lincavage were the big blows as the Knights struck for four runs in the first inning. Another run in the second made the score 5-0, and by the time Fawcett had homered in the third, the Knights were in command of the game, 8-0.
Aided by errors in the top of the fourth inning, Rutgers picked up two more runs and found themselves up 10-0 midway through the contest. Senior catcher Cassie Castaneda homered in the bottom of the inning for the lone score of the game for the Hawks, but after Lauren Punk knocked a home run to center in the bottom of the inning, the Knights were on their way to an easy 11-1 victory.
The 11 hits by her teammates helped to move Gamsby to a 5-1 mark on the season. The freshman hurler surrendered just one hit and struck out five in her three innings of work.
Vickers returned to the circle in the late game on Saturday, which saw the Scarlet Knights again do battle with the Red Raiders.
As usual, the Knights struck first when Sand scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Rutgers then extended the lead to 2-0 on an RBI double by Wingert, and things appeared to be clicking. Smith was dominant in the circle for Rutgers, as she kept the Red Raiders off the board for the first six innings of the game, while the Knights had moved to a 4-0 lead.
By the time Rutgers had batted in the seventh, the score was 5-0 and it looked like another win for the Knights.
But then came the bottom of the seventh.
A Texas Tech rally knocked Smith from the circle, and by the time the Raiders had collected a home run and two triples, they had plated six runs for an incredible walk-off, come-from-behind victory, 6-5. Vickers absorbed the loss to drop her record to 4-2 on the season, while reliever Sage Hoover improved to a perfect 8-0 for Texas Tech.
While it was a tough loss for Rutgers to stomach, they took to the field for their final contest of the weekend in a Sunday matchup with intrastate rival Seton Hall.
Again it was Rutgers who got the scoring started when, after Calista Collins singled, Lincavage scored to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. The Pirates responded in the top of the third when right fielder Taylor Hill homered off Gamsby to tie the game, 1-1.
The Knights went back into the lead, 2-1 when Smith homered in the bottom of the third, but the Pirates again matched them in the top of the fourth to tie the game, 2-2.
From there, both teams found the runs hard to come by, and the score remained deadlocked through seven. Smith replaced Gamsby in the circle as the game went into extra innings, and it remained tied, 2-2, through the eighth inning.
When the Pirates went scoreless in the top of the ninth, it again presented Rutgers with the opportunity to take the victory. Once again it was Sand, this time racing home when freshman Ryann Orange singled to center, and the Knights took a hard-fought 3-2 win in their last game of the weekend tournament. Shelby Smith took the loss for Seton Hall.
Now 16-4 on the season, the Scarlet Knights are rolling with an .800 winning percentage as they move to their next challenge, the Bubly Invitational in Gainsville, Fla. Rutgers will open against Mercer in their early game on Friday, March 10, followed by a second game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. They will play those same two opponents on Saturday, March 11, before finishing up against the Florida Gators on Sunday, March 12.