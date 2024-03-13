Softball Continues California Tour as Tournaments Finish
With the tournaments now over, the Scarlet Knights have entered the final leg of their brutal road trip and faced both UCLA and Cal Baptist in advance of their weekend series with San Diego.
TUESDAY, UCLA: Tuesday night brought them into a meeting with UCLA, in a warm-up for their stretch of Big Ten games at the end of the season.
After UCLA jumped out ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Scarlet Knights came storming back in the top of the second when Kayla Bock powered a three-run homer over the right field wall to put Rutgers up, 3-1.
But the Bruins went on a scoring run, collecting two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the sixth to lead 6-3 heading into the top of the seventh.
However, the Knights scratched back with RBI singles by L.A. Matthews and Morgan Smith, and suddenly the game was tied, 6-6, heading into the bottom of the inning.
Unfortunately, RU hurler Mattie Boyd could not contain the Bruins. After retiring the first batter, Thessa Malau’ulu walked, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Walks to Madison Pacini and Janelle Meoño loaded the bases before graduate student Jadelyn Allchin singled, sending Malau’ulu home with the winning run and a 7-6 Bruins victory.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kayla Bock. 1-for-3, home run, three RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-3, walk, one run scored.
Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-4, two RBIs.
WEDNESDAY, CAL BAPTIST: Boyd got the start in the circle for the first-ever meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Lancers, marking her fifteenth appearance of the season.
Despite getting the leadoff runner on in both the first and second innings, the Knights could not get them home. But aided by two errors and a wild pitch by Lancers starter Carly Limosnero, Rutgers finally broke through for three runs in the top of the third.
After hitting Lauren Punk with a pitch in the top of the fourth, Jazmine Castaneda replaced Limosnero in the circle for Cal Baptist. With bases loaded with one out in the top of the fifth, California native Leilani Chavez lined a single to left to make the score 4-0.
That was followed by a sacrifice fly by Punk, and midway through the fifth the Knights led, 5-0.
Meanwhile, Boyd was cruising as she set down the Lancers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame, and repeated that in the sixth.
Laurelai DePew replaced Boyd in the bottom of the seventh, and while the Lancers got the leadoff hitter on to start the inning, they failed to score and Rutgers earned a 5-0 road victory. It was the fourth RU shutout of the year, with Boyd improving to 9-5 on the season.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Six innings pitched, seven strikeouts and just two hits surrendered for the victory.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, sacrifice fly, one RBI, one run scored.
Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-3, walk, one RBI.
The game was particularly noteworthy for Wingert, whose fifth inning walk was not only her fifteenth of the season, but set the all-time Rutgers record.
The Scarlet Knights will next travel to San Diego to take on the Toreros in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, March 14. After that, they play one final road game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 19 before finally coming back to Piscataway for their home opener on March 22.