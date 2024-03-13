With the tournaments now over, the Scarlet Knights have entered the final leg of their brutal road trip and faced both UCLA and Cal Baptist in advance of their weekend series with San Diego.





TUESDAY, UCLA: Tuesday night brought them into a meeting with UCLA, in a warm-up for their stretch of Big Ten games at the end of the season.

After UCLA jumped out ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Scarlet Knights came storming back in the top of the second when Kayla Bock powered a three-run homer over the right field wall to put Rutgers up, 3-1.

But the Bruins went on a scoring run, collecting two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the sixth to lead 6-3 heading into the top of the seventh.

However, the Knights scratched back with RBI singles by L.A. Matthews and Morgan Smith, and suddenly the game was tied, 6-6, heading into the bottom of the inning.

Unfortunately, RU hurler Mattie Boyd could not contain the Bruins. After retiring the first batter, Thessa Malau’ulu walked, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Walks to Madison Pacini and Janelle Meoño loaded the bases before graduate student Jadelyn Allchin singled, sending Malau’ulu home with the winning run and a 7-6 Bruins victory.





The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:

First star of the game: Kayla Bock. 1-for-3, home run, three RBIs, one run scored.

Second star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-3, walk, one run scored.

Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-4, two RBIs.





WEDNESDAY, CAL BAPTIST: Boyd got the start in the circle for the first-ever meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Lancers, marking her fifteenth appearance of the season.

Despite getting the leadoff runner on in both the first and second innings, the Knights could not get them home. But aided by two errors and a wild pitch by Lancers starter Carly Limosnero, Rutgers finally broke through for three runs in the top of the third.