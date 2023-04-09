Softball Concludes Series with Ohio State
After their dramatic, come-from-behind win in the series opener against Ohio State Friday night, the Scarlet Knights took a step back on Saturday, as they let one slip away in the late innings of game two.
Rutgers starter Morgan Smith gave up a leadoff home run to second baseman Kaitlyn Farley in the bottom of the first to spot OSU with a 1-0 lead. But from there she settled down and worked the next three innings without surrendering a run.
The Knights, meanwhile, took the lead in the top of the third when Payton Lincavage slugged her third home run of the series to give Rutgers a 2-1 lead.
But in the fifth, Smith faltered, and the Buckeyes tied the game 2-2. After Rutgers could not produce a run in the top of the sixth, head coach Kristen Butler decided to make a switch in the circle to start the home half of the inning.
Unfortunately, senior Ashley Hitchcock could not hold the line, and the Buckeyes took the lead when Jaycee Roberti waited on a 1-0 pitch and delivered a home run to right field, putting OSU ahead to stay, 3-2.
For Rutgers it was a tough afternoon following on the heels of the previous night’s heroics as Hitchcock took the loss, dropping her record to 7-2 this season. Ohio State’s Emily Ruck improved to 6-5 with a complete game victory, surrendering just two earned runs and striking out four.
Game three proved to be another close affair, and as was seen in the prior two games, Lincavage again provided the offense. With the game still scoreless in the third, the senior third baseman stepped in and delivered another home run to left field, driving home teammate Lauren Punk, and giving the Scarlet Knights a 2-0 lead. For Lincavage, it was her fourth home run in the series, and her eighth of the season.
But the Buckeyes, who had been having their issues against RU starter Jaden Vickers during the game, put together a game-tying rally in the bottom of the fourth with RBI hits from Destinee Noury and Ruberti.
Tied 2-2, the Knights failed to bring home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and the game headed into the home half of the inning. Smith replaced Vickers in the circle, and it did not take long for OSU to capitalize, when Noury jolted one past Lincavage at third, scoring senior Sam Hackenbracht to move ahead, 3-2.
Ruck, who was again phenomenal all game, quickly got Ryann Orange to pop out and Kyleigh Sand to fly out, before cautiously walking Lincavage on four straight pitches. With Lincavage on first, Smith next walked to set up a two-out situation with runners at first and second.
That’s when Katie Wingert stepped into the box. On a ground ball to second, which should have ended the game for OSU, Farley flipped it to shortstop Kami Kortokrax covering the bag for the force out. However, Kortokrax could not handle the toss, and as the ball dropped to the dirt, Lincavage crossed the plate to tie the game, 3-3.
Although the Buckeyes loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, they could not push across the winning run, and the game went into extra innings.
Despite the extensive outing, Ruck continued to pitch for OSU, and by the time she had set down Rutgers in the top of the ninth, she had thrown 154 pitches and left it in the hands of her teammates in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, sophomore Melina Wilkison laced a triple, setting OSU up to potentially win the game. That’s when Kortokrax made up for her earlier miscue in the field, and lined one to deep left center, driving home the winning run for a 4-3 Buckeye victory. For her Herculean efforts, Ruck took the victory for Ohio State, while Smith took the loss for RU, dropping her record to 4-4 on the season.
Rutgers continues their road trip eastward as they make their way back to Piscataway, but first they’ll stop off at University Park, Pennsylvania to take on Penn State. The Nittany Lions have dropped three straight series against Big Ten opponents (Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern) and will no doubt be looking to change their fortunes against RU. The series kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Beard Field.