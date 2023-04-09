After their dramatic, come-from-behind win in the series opener against Ohio State Friday night, the Scarlet Knights took a step back on Saturday, as they let one slip away in the late innings of game two. Rutgers starter Morgan Smith gave up a leadoff home run to second baseman Kaitlyn Farley in the bottom of the first to spot OSU with a 1-0 lead. But from there she settled down and worked the next three innings without surrendering a run. The Knights, meanwhile, took the lead in the top of the third when Payton Lincavage slugged her third home run of the series to give Rutgers a 2-1 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UMyB8IE9vcHMgLi4uIHNoZSBkaWQgaXQgYWdhaW48YnI+PGJyPlBh eXRvbiBMaW5jYXZhZ2UmIzM5O3MgM++4j+KDo3JkIEhSIG9mIHRoZSBzZXJp ZXMgcHV0cyBSVSBpbiBmcm9udCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IOKalO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUlVTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1JVU0I8L2E+IPCfpY4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JpZGVUaGVXYXZlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmlkZVRoZVdhdmU8L2E+IPCfjIogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hSZ3NjQ29obTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I UmdzY0NvaG01PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBS VVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29m dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDQ3NzQzNzY2NTc4MTM1MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

But in the fifth, Smith faltered, and the Buckeyes tied the game 2-2. After Rutgers could not produce a run in the top of the sixth, head coach Kristen Butler decided to make a switch in the circle to start the home half of the inning. Unfortunately, senior Ashley Hitchcock could not hold the line, and the Buckeyes took the lead when Jaycee Roberti waited on a 1-0 pitch and delivered a home run to right field, putting OSU ahead to stay, 3-2. For Rutgers it was a tough afternoon following on the heels of the previous night’s heroics as Hitchcock took the loss, dropping her record to 7-2 this season. Ohio State’s Emily Ruck improved to 6-5 with a complete game victory, surrendering just two earned runs and striking out four. Game three proved to be another close affair, and as was seen in the prior two games, Lincavage again provided the offense. With the game still scoreless in the third, the senior third baseman stepped in and delivered another home run to left field, driving home teammate Lauren Punk, and giving the Scarlet Knights a 2-0 lead. For Lincavage, it was her fourth home run in the series, and her eighth of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UMyB8IFBheXRvbiBMaW5jYXZhZ2UgaGFzIERPVUJMRUQgaGVyIGhv bWUgcnVuIHRvdGFsIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IOKalO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUlVTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JVU0I8L2E+IPCfpY4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JpZGVUaGVXYXZlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmlkZVRoZVdhdmU8L2E+IPCfjIog PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RhR0pvcjVGVkIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90YUdKb3I1RlZCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJh bGwgKEBSVVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JVU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDUxMDQ2NzUyMTYyOTc5ODU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

But the Buckeyes, who had been having their issues against RU starter Jaden Vickers during the game, put together a game-tying rally in the bottom of the fourth with RBI hits from Destinee Noury and Ruberti. Tied 2-2, the Knights failed to bring home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and the game headed into the home half of the inning. Smith replaced Vickers in the circle, and it did not take long for OSU to capitalize, when Noury jolted one past Lincavage at third, scoring senior Sam Hackenbracht to move ahead, 3-2. Ruck, who was again phenomenal all game, quickly got Ryann Orange to pop out and Kyleigh Sand to fly out, before cautiously walking Lincavage on four straight pitches. With Lincavage on first, Smith next walked to set up a two-out situation with runners at first and second. That’s when Katie Wingert stepped into the box. On a ground ball to second, which should have ended the game for OSU, Farley flipped it to shortstop Kami Kortokrax covering the bag for the force out. However, Kortokrax could not handle the toss, and as the ball dropped to the dirt, Lincavage crossed the plate to tie the game, 3-3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UNyB8IEl0IGlzbiYjMzk7dCBvdmVyIC4uLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4g4pqU77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4g8J+ljiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmlkZVRoZVdhdmU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSaWRlVGhlV2F2ZTwvYT4g 8J+MiiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVEtUQ1p3VkJiYSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RLVENad1ZCYmE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBT b2Z0YmFsbCAoQFJVU29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUlVTb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0NTEyNjU3MTU4ODczNDk3Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=