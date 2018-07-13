Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Snyder Talks Dunkirk 7-on-7, Plans to Visit Rutgers Soon

Aprz1cyxsrbdpm3etri4
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Just last Saturday Dunkirk High School over in Western New York hosted it’s annual 7-on-7 tournament featuring teams from around the local area. One of those teams was Southwestern Regional High Sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}