TheKnightReport.Net

Sitkowski talks about the recent 38-17 loss to Illinois
The Scarlet Knights came into their Blackout matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini with hopes of getting their season back on track after putting up a hard-fought performance in a 17-24 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. In that game, quarterback Artur Sitkowski put up what was considered to be his best performance of the season, completing 51.4 percent of his passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Many considered this game to be Sitkowski’s coming out party, that maybe he could finally show off what made him seem as a top-get for the Rutgers 2018 recruiting class.
But on Rutgers’ first offensive play of the game, Sitkowski threw one of his three interceptions straight towards the chest of freshman defensive back Jartavius Martin.
We felt like we had a lot of momentum coming in from the Indiana game,” Sitkowski said in his post-game interview. “But you know, any time you start the game off with three interceptions, there’s no chance to win. It’s tough, but you just got to make better decisions.”
Sitkowski finished the day with career highs in passing completion percentage (63 percent) and passing yards (267), with a touchdown and three interceptions.
Despite the turnovers, Sitkowski is showing progress.
On Rutgers’ seventh offensive drive, Sitkowski was completed all nine of his passes for 79 yards, including a seven-yard corner route by tight end Travis Vokolek;
Artie 👏 Party 👏@RFootball finds the end zone to get back in the ball game, as @artursitkowski4 hits Travis Vokolek for the TD: pic.twitter.com/SnNZaa4VPJ— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 6, 2018
“I felt good, we were rolling. We played fast on that drive, trying to get the ball out of my hands fast, just driving down the field, getting into a rhythm,” Sitkowski said.
With Rutgers set to travel down to College Park to face Big 10 rival Maryland, Sitkowski and the Scarlet Knights know they have to wise up and play fast next Saturday.
Sitkowski told the media, “We didn’t win the game, not good. Any time you throw interceptions, you don’t give your team the opportunity to win, it’s not good, I didn’t do my part. As far as starting out fast, like coach has been preaching all week, it didn’t happen. First play of the game was a pick, right at the guy. We got to get better from here.”
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell