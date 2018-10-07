TheKnightReport.Net

The Scarlet Knights came into their Blackout matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini with hopes of getting their season back on track after putting up a hard-fought performance in a 17-24 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. In that game, quarterback Artur Sitkowski put up what was considered to be his best performance of the season, completing 51.4 percent of his passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Many considered this game to be Sitkowski’s coming out party, that maybe he could finally show off what made him seem as a top-get for the Rutgers 2018 recruiting class.

But on Rutgers’ first offensive play of the game, Sitkowski threw one of his three interceptions straight towards the chest of freshman defensive back Jartavius Martin.

We felt like we had a lot of momentum coming in from the Indiana game,” Sitkowski said in his post-game interview. “But you know, any time you start the game off with three interceptions, there’s no chance to win. It’s tough, but you just got to make better decisions.”

Sitkowski finished the day with career highs in passing completion percentage (63 percent) and passing yards (267), with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Despite the turnovers, Sitkowski is showing progress.

On Rutgers’ seventh offensive drive, Sitkowski was completed all nine of his passes for 79 yards, including a seven-yard corner route by tight end Travis Vokolek;