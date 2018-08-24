Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash announced today that Artur Sitkowski will be the starting quarterback to start the 2018 season for the Scarlet Knights.

Sitkowski is 6-foot-5, 224-pound freshman quarterback who early enrolled this past spring. Sitkowski is originally from Old Bridge, N.J. where he played his first three years of high school ball before spending his senior scholastic season down at IMG Academy in Florida.

The signal caller beat out fellow quarterbacks Giovanni Rescigno (senior) and Johnathan Lewis (sophomore) to win the starting job.

Sitkowski can make the throws nobody on the roster could the last few seasons and has the tools to be successful like arm strength, accuracy, and leadership, but is prone to making mistakes. He took more and more first team reps as training camp went on.

At the moment, Ash has not decided on who will officially become the backup quarterback just yet.

How will Sitkowski perform this season? Only time will tell, but in the past true freshman quarterbacks in the Big Ten have done pretty well for themselves. Read more about how former true freshman QBs performed in the conference here.

