Shitta Sillah is one top remaining linebacker targets for the Scarlet Knights in 2019 and plays over in Mater Dei Prep over in Middletown, New Jersey.

Sillah is a 6-foot-4, 208-pound outside linebacker prospect who ranks as the number 15 overall prospect int he state for the class of 2019. He recently took a visit over to New Brunswick to check out the campus and much more.