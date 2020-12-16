Signing Day Superlatives: Rutgers Football Class Of 2021
While the staff is technically not done until National Signing Day in February, the Scarlet Knights did sign all 21 of their verbal commitments during the first day of the Early Signing Period on W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news