In their penultimate game of the regular season, Rutgers women's basketball traveled up to East Lansing without several key performers and could not overcome the adversity, falling 93-57 to Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights (8-22, 2-15 Big Ten) were left with just seven players for the matchup, all of whom played at least 17 minutes. The Spartans (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) rode their dynamite offense - now tied for fifth in the country averaging 84.3 points per game - to yet another win as they look to head into postseason play with some upward momentum.

On the injury front, Rutgers was again without guards Kaylene Smikle and Awa Sidibe, as it has been for much of the Big Ten slate. However, two new absences that popped up before the game put the Scarlet Knights in an even more precarious position, as guards Mya Petticord and Antonia Bates were ruled out according to the Big Ten's availability report published two hours before every game. Those added absences meant Rutgers was without one of their top defenders and playmakers in Bates, as well as their starting point guard and top shot creator in Petticord. It also left the Scarlet Knights with only three options at guard - all freshmen in Jillian Huerter, Lisa Thompson, and former walk-on Kennedy Brandt, who played in her second game since being put on scholarship during winter break and hit the first two field goals of her college career in the fourth quarter. The trio of first-years performed admirably well but unfortunately, it was not enough to get Rutgers back in the game. Thompson - who has also been dealing with a medical issue of her own - was held scoreless in 17 minutes of play, shooting 0-for-5 from the floor. Huerter was thrust into a main offensive role and was aggressively hunting her shot, scoring 12 points and connecting on four three-pointers. Brandt, in addition to her two baskets on consecutive possessions, also recorded a steal in the third quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LRU5ORURZIEJSQU5EVCBFVkVSWU9ORSDwn6SpPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuUGx1cz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnVGVuUGx1czwvYT48YnI+8J+TiiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ2ZrSkxOSHZBUiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Nm a0pMTkh2QVI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvUlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b1JVPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9SVVdCQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JV V0JCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZkxUSnBlVFloRyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZMVEpwZVRZaEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2Vy cyBXLkJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBSdXRnZXJzV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjE0ODc3ODkxNDM1 NjQ3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=