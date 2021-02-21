Teams from around the country are pursuing Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defensive lineman KJ Miles and a select few will know they are his top contenders soon enough. Miles intends to release a top five or six in about a month but provided an update as to which teams are doing well with him so far.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Georgia- “I did a Zoom call with coach Scott with the whole staff," Miles said. "Me and my family loved it. What I really love about them is we got to talk to the head coach for an hour plus. It was honestly great because when do you ever really get to talk to the head coach for that long on a zoom call? This class that's coming in with Bear Alexander as a nose guard and me as a defensive tackle, Georgia said that we'd be the best and most superior defensive line to come into Georgia. They see me as a top five defensive lineman in the country.”

Georgia Tech- “They obviously have a great education," he said. "I also did a Zoom with them, the head coach and the whole staff. I was also able to talk to the head coach for over an hour. They're telling me that I would be the best recruit coming in and that I have the ability to start day one. The defensive line coach told me this. He said I would have to work my butt off which I would have to do anywhere.”

Penn State- “At Penn State I talked to coach Scott, coach Franklin and basically the whole staff," said Miles. "We did a Zoom last weekend and he showed me film on his players and how he can see me playing for him. They like how I can move with my speed and my strength. I fit great in the defense, especially the three technique.”

Rutgers- “Rutgers is the home team and I have very close relationships with them since I was in 8th grade so we go way back," he said. "I like what they did this year. They basically put out a statement saying they're not just the old regular Rutgers. They're going to elevate this program and compete with all the top teams.”

Texas A&M- “I talked to coach Robinson from Texas A&M," said Miles. "I got to watch him practice with his team and the energy he has really shows me a lot about him as a person and as a coach how he's engaged with his players. They're able to move around a lot there too. I like how he's from New Jersey himself and I can relate personally with him.”

USC- “Me and coach So'oto, coach Clay from USC were all we were on a Zoom with a bunch of other 2022 recruits and Korey Foreman was on there too," he said. "Knowing that he's there, I just like to play with the best of the best. It's just great to see the competition aspect of it. The education there is amazing.”

Virginia- “At Virginia, coach Sintim and I are trying to hook up a Zoom call." Miles said. "He's telling me that I'm the guy he's looking for and I'm the missing piece of the program. He showed me their defense and I love how they're able to move in different fronts and they stunt a lot. He keeps on emphasizing my versatility and how I can play basically any position on that defensive line.”

Wisconsin- “Now that coach Ross is the defensive line coach at Wisconsin, he's changing the philosophy of the defense and I like how the defense is versatile," he said. "That's how he sees me, as a versatile player. I'm one of their top guys and one of their statement guys there and he thinks I could play day one. The education is great there too.”

RIVALS' REACTION...