TheKnightReport - Shooter Braeden Moore seeing interest from coast to coast

One of the hottest prospects in the 2022 class has been Braeden Moore of Nashville. The 6-foot-8 forward has had a terrific start to his junior season at Christ Presbyterian Academy and has proven himself to be one of the top shooters in the country.

Arizona State: “I think that’s a good option if I go back out to the West Coast. They are one of the best on the West Coast. They are building a great program and had a great recruiting class last year. Coach (Bobby) Hurley and coach (Rashon) Bruno are great coaches.”

Boston College: “They are big on development there. It’s a really good school and academics are important in my family. It’s in the ACC. They are a little down this year, but they’ll bounce back.”

Kansas: “Obviously receiving an offer from Coach (Bill) Self was very exciting and awesome. Coach Self was very easy to speak to and I really like him. The program speaks for itself and I am humbled by the offer.”

Memphis: “Coach Penny (Hardaway) is obviously a great coach and I like the assistants. I’ve talked to all of them. They are a great staff and are a program on the rise. They need some shooting like me.”

Nebraska: “They are really hot on me. They want me to come there. I played with Bryce McGowens this summer, who committed there. They want me to come in and make a big impact and shoot the lights out of it.”

Rutgers: “They were the first high-major program to believe in me. They are legit. They are in the top 15 now. They have an amazing staff. They think I can come in and make an impact and help them sustain what they have going right now."

TCU: “I have a really good relationship with their coaches. They talk to me all the time and want me bad. Tyger Campbell is actually a good family friend of mine. Coach (Duane) Broussard at TCU recruited him to UCLA. So, Tyger told him they need to start recruiting me. That’s how they jumped on me early.”