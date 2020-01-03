SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

It looks like the Rutgers Football team is going to be well-represented at the College Gridiron Showcase this offseason as offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour and defensive lineman Willington Previlon were both selected to participate in the annual showcase event.

Seymour was recently recognized as the team’s most dominant offensive linemen this past season as he earned the David Bender Trophy.

On the flip side, despite the struggles from the Scarlet Knights defense, Previlon still managed to showcase his skillset. He finished the year with 35 tackles (16 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and one sack.

The fifth year senior also earned the David Bender award (top DL) and Homer Hazel award (team MVP), along with being named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Media).

The College Gridiron Showcase features talent from across the country and gives pro-hopefuls a chance to workout in front of NFL coaches and scouts before pro days and the NFL Combine this spring.

The showcase will be held in McNair Stadium down in Fort Worth, Texas from January 3rd to January 8th.