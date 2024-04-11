Advertisement
Several programs showing interest in NEC Player of the Year Jordan Derkack

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Even in today's topsy turvy recruiting landscape, with high impact low and mid major transfers being recruited up several levels, it's not super rare to see prospects from the NEC draw interest from several high major schools.

Following a breakout sophomore campaign in which he averaged 17 points, 6.0 boards, 3.9 assists per game and turned in multiple games of four steals or more, Merrimack transfer Jordan Derkack is hearing a lot from the likes of Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, USC and several others per reports.

