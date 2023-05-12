Rutgers Baseball (30-18) will host Illinois (22-22) this weekend for a three-game series as they continue to fight towards a postseason birth. With that being said, let's take a look at each team ahead of the series.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

The Illinois Fighting Illini are looking to stay rolling as they are riding on a three-game winning streak heading into this one. The Illinois pitching staff will also be led by junior right-handed pitcher Jack Crowder. The 6’4” 225-pound right-hander has struggled on the mound so far this season, as he has a 3-2 record with an 8.29 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched. Junior RHP Jack Wenninger will be on the mound for Illinois on Saturday. The Murray State transfer has pitched well for the Fighting Illini posting a record of 5-3 along with an ERA of 4.36. Illinois has not announced their starting pitcher for the series finale. As for Illinois’ offense, they have struggled at the plate. The Fighting Illini only has one starter that’s batting over .300 on the season in Ryan Moerman, as he’s slashing .316/.392/.585 with 54 hits, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, and a .977 OPS. First baseman Drake Westcott is also having a big season at the dish for Illinois, slashing .297/.398/.624 with 49 hits, a team-high 17 home runs, and a 1.022 OPS. Camden Janik and Jacob Schroeder are two other Fighting Illini to watch this weekend.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS