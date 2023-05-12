SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball welcomes Illinois to town
Rutgers Baseball (30-18) will host Illinois (22-22) this weekend for a three-game series as they continue to fight towards a postseason birth.
With that being said, let's take a look at each team ahead of the series.
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
The Illinois Fighting Illini are looking to stay rolling as they are riding on a three-game winning streak heading into this one.
The Illinois pitching staff will also be led by junior right-handed pitcher Jack Crowder. The 6’4” 225-pound right-hander has struggled on the mound so far this season, as he has a 3-2 record with an 8.29 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched.
Junior RHP Jack Wenninger will be on the mound for Illinois on Saturday. The Murray State transfer has pitched well for the Fighting Illini posting a record of 5-3 along with an ERA of 4.36. Illinois has not announced their starting pitcher for the series finale.
As for Illinois’ offense, they have struggled at the plate. The Fighting Illini only has one starter that’s batting over .300 on the season in Ryan Moerman, as he’s slashing .316/.392/.585 with 54 hits, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, and a .977 OPS.
First baseman Drake Westcott is also having a big season at the dish for Illinois, slashing .297/.398/.624 with 49 hits, a team-high 17 home runs, and a 1.022 OPS. Camden Janik and Jacob Schroeder are two other Fighting Illini to watch this weekend.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
Rutgers has been a tough team to be at home this season will look to continue that trend this weekend as they are currently 14-3 record while playing at Bainton Field.
Let's start off with the Scarlet Knights pitching staff who will be led by their freshman ace, Christian Coppola. The New Jersey native was just named by the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after an excellent performance last weekend. Overall on the season, he has a 4-4 record in ten starts with a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a .218 opponent batting average.
Former transfer RHP Drew Conover will get the start for Rutgers on Saturday. So far this season he has made 14 appearances and 11 starts and has a 5-3 record with a 4.08 ERA and a .191 opponent batting average. As for the third starter, the Scarlet Knights have not announced their starter for the series finale on Sunday.
As for the Rutgers offense, it has been led by start outfielder Ryan Lasko. The Preseason Second Team All-American is having another highly productive season and slashing .345/.437/.614 with 68 hits, 16 doubles, 11 home runs, a team-high 15 stolen bases, and a 1.051 OPS.
Outfielder Evan Sleight is also having a good season at the plate, slashing .314/.429/.589 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, a team-high 11 hit-by-pitches, and a 1.018 OPS. Two other hitters to watch for the Scarlet Knights are Josh Kuroda-Grauer and Chris Brito.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board