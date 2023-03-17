SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball versus Mercer
After a midweek game versus Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Rutgers Baseball decided to stay down in Georgia as they are set to take on Mercer for a three game series starting on Friday. will stay on the road for their three-game weekend series against the Mercer Bears.
The Mercer Bears come into this game with a 13-5 record with wins against Rhode Island, Florida A&M, Baylor, and Georgia State, so they will be hard to stop.
With that being said, here is the series preview between Rutgers and Mercer.
MERCER BEARS OUTLOOK...
The Bears are be led by their head coach, Craig Gibson, who’s in his 18th season at Mercer.
The pitching staff is led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Josh Harlow and the Illinois native has been excellent this season. Harlow has a 4-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 10.6 BB/9, and a .165 opponent batting average.
On Saturday, look for the Bears to turn to junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Lobus for the start. In his first four starts this season, he has a 2-1 record with a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, a .235 opponent batting average, and a 13.5 K/9.
In the series finale, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Josh Farmer will get the nod for the Bears. He has posted a 1-1 record with a 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched.
As for Mercer’s offense, the Bears are a solid hitting team with some quality bats in their lineup. Veteran outfielder Eric Toth is leading the Mercer offense. Toth is slashing .373/.513/.695 with 22 hits, a team-high six home runs, twelve walks, and a 1.208 OPS.
Sophomore outfielder Treyson Hughes is also hitting well for the Bears. Hughes is slashing .319/.437/.556 with 23 hits, five home runs, and a .993 OPS. Two other Mercer hitters to watch this weekend are Trevor Austin and Ty Dalley.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS OUTLOOK...
Rutgers Baseball will look to stay hot this weekend as they’ll take on a very good Mercer Bears team. For the first time this season, the Scarlet Knights are above .500 and both pitching and hitting have been producing as of late.
The Rutgers pitching staff is coming an incredible weekend against a good Georgia Southern lineup. Go to starter Drew Conover had a rough first outing but has been lights out since. He has a 1-1 record with a 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a .192 opponent batting average.
On Saturday, freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola will get the start for the Scarlet Knights. He has only started in two games in his collegiate career and has a 1-1 record and a 2.16 ERA.
In the series finale, right-handed pitcher Jake Marshall will pitch for the Scarlet Knights. Marshall was involved in a combined no-hitter against Georgia Souther in the series finale. Marshall has a 1-1 record with a 3.68 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average.
The Rutgers offense has been led by freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen. The left-handed hitting outfielder is crushing the ball this season. Cohen is batting .419 with 26 hits, four doubles, one triple, a team-high 18 RBIs, and a .942 OPS.
Second baseman Cameron Love has been a nice surprise for the Scarlet Knights. Love is slashing .370/.404/.407 with 20 hits, two doubles, three stolen bases, and a .811 OPS. Two other hitters to watch for the Scarlet Knights are Ryan Lasko and Josh Kuroda-Grauer.
