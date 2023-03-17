After a midweek game versus Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Rutgers Baseball decided to stay down in Georgia as they are set to take on Mercer for a three game series starting on Friday. will stay on the road for their three-game weekend series against the Mercer Bears. The Mercer Bears come into this game with a 13-5 record with wins against Rhode Island, Florida A&M, Baylor, and Georgia State, so they will be hard to stop. With that being said, here is the series preview between Rutgers and Mercer.

MERCER BEARS OUTLOOK...

The Bears are be led by their head coach, Craig Gibson, who’s in his 18th season at Mercer. The pitching staff is led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Josh Harlow and the Illinois native has been excellent this season. Harlow has a 4-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 10.6 BB/9, and a .165 opponent batting average. On Saturday, look for the Bears to turn to junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Lobus for the start. In his first four starts this season, he has a 2-1 record with a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, a .235 opponent batting average, and a 13.5 K/9. In the series finale, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Josh Farmer will get the nod for the Bears. He has posted a 1-1 record with a 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched. As for Mercer’s offense, the Bears are a solid hitting team with some quality bats in their lineup. Veteran outfielder Eric Toth is leading the Mercer offense. Toth is slashing .373/.513/.695 with 22 hits, a team-high six home runs, twelve walks, and a 1.208 OPS. Sophomore outfielder Treyson Hughes is also hitting well for the Bears. Hughes is slashing .319/.437/.556 with 23 hits, five home runs, and a .993 OPS. Two other Mercer hitters to watch this weekend are Trevor Austin and Ty Dalley.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS OUTLOOK...