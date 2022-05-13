SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball versus Bowling Green

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back home for a three-game weekend series as they are set to welcome non-conference opponent Bowling Green. Rutgers comes into this series with a 37-12 record after not playing any midweek games and are coming off a tough series loss in which they lost two out of three games versus the Maryland Terrapins. The Bowling Green Falcons come to Bainton Field as they’ll be looking to turn their season around. Bowling Green has a 16-30 record but has won their last two games versus Toledo. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Bowling Green Falcons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtGYWxjb25zIFJldHVybiBUbyBUaGUgUm9hZCBGb3IgUnVt YmxlIFdpdGggUmFua2VkIFJ1dGdlcnMmcXVvdDs8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7A6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83QkxrYk11Z0NDIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v N0JMa2JNdWdDQzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQXlaaWdneT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0F5WmlnZ3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQm93bGluZyBHcmVlbiBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQEJHU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQkdTVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUyNDgyMjE4MjQzMzUzODA0 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

BOWLING GREEN FALCONS

The Bowling Green Falcons arrive at Bainton Field looking to make some noise before they head into the MAC Tournament. The Falcons will be led by their head coach, Kyle Hallock, who’s in his second season at Bowling Green. The Falcons’ pitching staff will also be led by their senior right-handed pitcher Gage Schenk as he’ll get the start on Friday. Schenk has started in thirteen games which leads the Falcons. Schenk has posted a 3-5 record with a 5.40 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average. Bowling Green has not announced the rest of their weekend rotation but sophomore right-handed pitcher Levi Gazarek is the projected starter for game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Gazarek has made fourteen appearances and three starts. He has a 1-2 record with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP. In the series finale, freshman left-handed pitcher Nic Good is the projected start for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Michigan native has pitched well for the Falcons as he has made six appearances and one start. He has a 2-0 record with a 3.46 ERA in thirteen innings pitched. As for the Bowling Green offense, they have been really good this season as they are batting .287 as a team. Catcher Kyle Gurney is Bowling Green’s leading hitter. Gurney is slashing .344/.429/.577 with 56 hits, eleven doubles, nine home runs, and a team-high 1.005 OPS. Freshman outfielder Nathan Archer is also producing at the plate as he’s slashing .321/.394/.572 with 51 hits, nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs, and a .967 OPS. Two other Falcons to watch this weekend are Jack Krause and Adam Furnas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inJTvuI8gVGhlIG1vc3QgcHJvbGlmaWMgaG9tZSBydW4gaGl0dGlu ZyB0ZWFtIGluIHByb2dyYW0gaGlzdG9yeTxicj7inJTvuI8gVGhlIG1vc3Qg cHJvbGlmaWMgc3RyaWtlb3V0IHRocm93aW5nIHRlYW0gaW4gcHJvZ3JhbSBo aXN0b3J5PGJyPjxicj5PaCwgYW5kIHRoZXJlJiMzOTtzIHN0aWxsIHNldmVu IHJlZ3VsYXIgc2Vhc29uIGdhbWVzIGxlZnQuIDxicj48YnI+U2hhdHRlcmlu ZyByZWNvcmRzLCBidXQgdGhlcmUmIzM5O3MgcGxlbnR5IG1vcmUgdG8gYWNj b21wbGlzaCDwn5KqPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1RDRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RD RDwvYT4gLy8vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29S VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlVaG5keThJTGYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85VWhuZHk4SUxmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMg QmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSdXRnZXJzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI0NDk3MDg2 MTQ1ODc1OTcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS BASEBALL