SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball versus Bowling Green
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back home for a three-game weekend series as they are set to welcome non-conference opponent Bowling Green.
Rutgers comes into this series with a 37-12 record after not playing any midweek games and are coming off a tough series loss in which they lost two out of three games versus the Maryland Terrapins.
The Bowling Green Falcons come to Bainton Field as they’ll be looking to turn their season around. Bowling Green has a 16-30 record but has won their last two games versus Toledo. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Bowling Green Falcons.
BOWLING GREEN FALCONS
The Bowling Green Falcons arrive at Bainton Field looking to make some noise before they head into the MAC Tournament. The Falcons will be led by their head coach, Kyle Hallock, who’s in his second season at Bowling Green.
The Falcons’ pitching staff will also be led by their senior right-handed pitcher Gage Schenk as he’ll get the start on Friday. Schenk has started in thirteen games which leads the Falcons. Schenk has posted a 3-5 record with a 5.40 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average.
Bowling Green has not announced the rest of their weekend rotation but sophomore right-handed pitcher Levi Gazarek is the projected starter for game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Gazarek has made fourteen appearances and three starts. He has a 1-2 record with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP.
In the series finale, freshman left-handed pitcher Nic Good is the projected start for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Michigan native has pitched well for the Falcons as he has made six appearances and one start. He has a 2-0 record with a 3.46 ERA in thirteen innings pitched.
As for the Bowling Green offense, they have been really good this season as they are batting .287 as a team. Catcher Kyle Gurney is Bowling Green’s leading hitter. Gurney is slashing .344/.429/.577 with 56 hits, eleven doubles, nine home runs, and a team-high 1.005 OPS.
Freshman outfielder Nathan Archer is also producing at the plate as he’s slashing .321/.394/.572 with 51 hits, nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs, and a .967 OPS. Two other Falcons to watch this weekend are Jack Krause and Adam Furnas.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS BASEBALL
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to get back on track after a disappointing end to their exciting series against Maryland. Rutgers is also looking to continue their success at home as they are 16-5 at Bainton Field.
The Rutgers pitching staff has been excellent this season but has not announced their pitching rotation for this weekend. Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar is still the projected starting pitcher for Friday. The Seton Hill transfer has been excellent this season as he has a 7-2 record through eleven starts. He also possesses a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 9.7 K/9, and a .224 opponent batting average.
In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence is projected to get the start for the Scarlet Knights. Florence is another graduate transfer that has been lights out for Rutgers this season. Florence has a 5-2 record with a 3.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and a 12.1 K/9 in twelve starts.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi is the projected starting pitcher for Rutgers in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Sinibaldi has a 2-0 record with a 5.97 ERA and an 8.0 K/9.
The Rutgers offense continues to produce like the #1 offense in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are still ranked inside the Top Ten in team batting average nationally as they are tied for seventh with Sam Houston State and Wofford with a .315 team batting average.
Catcher Nick Cimillo continues to have an incredible first season at Rutgers. Cimillo still leads the club in batting as he’s slashing .392/.498/.711 with 65 hits, fourteen doubles, thirteen home runs, and a team-high 1.209 OPS.
Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko has been awesome for the Rutgers offense and is currently riding on a hot streak. D1 Baseball also recently ranked Lasko as the #14 outfielder in the country.
On the season, Lasko is slashing .355/.423/.668 and leads the Scarlet Knights in multiple offensive categories. He leads the club in hits (62), doubles (19), home runs (15), and total bases (145). Two other Rutgers hitters to watch this weekend are infielders Danny DiGeorgio and Chris Brito.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
•Talk about it inside the FREE Rutgers Olympics Sports Forum