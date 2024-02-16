The 2024 Rutgers Baseball season is finally here, as they are set to take on the Winthrop Eagles in a three game weekend series starting later today. The Scarlet Knights are looking to improve from last season and make a case to play in the NCAA Tournament, which would be their first appearance since 2007 when they lost to Oregon State in the regional round. On the flip side, the Eagles had an up-and-down 2023 season where they finished with a record of 28-28, along with a 15-12 conference record. With all that being said, here's everything you need to know about the series between Rutgers and Winthrop.

TV / STREAM - None Available WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Winthrop Eagles WHEN... -- Friday at 4:00pm ET -- Saturday at 2:00pm ET -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET WHERE - The Winthrop Ballpark (1,989) -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

WINTHROP EAGLES....

The Eagles are led by head coach Todd Riginos, who enters his 14th season at the helm of the program. Let's start by looking at the Eagles pitching staff, which is led by their senior left-handed pitcher Riley Huge. The former JUCO transfer was named the Friday starter for the Eagles this season after posting a 1-3 record and a 6.62 ERA in twelve appearances (8 starts) last year. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin will get the start for Winthrop on Saturday and the South Carolina native has seen some struggles through his first three seasons with the program. In his collegiate career, Lumpkin has posted a 10.22 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. In the series finale, the Eagles will send out redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Alex Logusch. He has made 16 appearances (14 starts) and posted a 1-3 record with a 6.63 ERA and struck out 76 batters in 58.1 innings pitched. As for the Winthrop offense, they were a solid hitting team last season as they batted .277 as a team. Outfielder Ricky Teel was arguably the team's top hitter last year, slashing .315/.359/.365 with 56 hits, seven doubles, one triple, and a .724 OPS. Sophomore catcher Nicholas Badillo is also expected to take the next step for the team on offense. During his freshman season last year, Badillo batted .360 with 36 hits, nine doubles, three home runs, and a .993 OPS.=

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....