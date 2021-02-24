Senior Day Spotlight: Rutgers Basketball guard Geo Baker
It's still unknown if Geo Baker or Jacob Young will return to Rutgers Basketball next season, as this season doesn't count towards eligibility, but the Scarlet Knights will celebrate the both of them on Wednesday night against Indiana on their annual senior night.
With that being said, TKR decided to a quick review of each player's career on the banks, starting with multi-year captain Geo Baker.
HIGH SCHOOL RECRUITMENT.....
-- Baker came to Rutgers as a New Hampshire native, but he played his senior ball at Proctor Academy over in Andover, New Hampshire.
-- He was ranked a three-star recruit in the class of 2017 and chose the Scarlet Knights over 23 other offers from schools throughout the Ivy League along with Kansas State, New Hampshire, Rice and many others.
BAKER ON HIS COMMITMENT TO RUTGERS: “I really love coaches [Brandin] Knight and [Steve] Pikiell. Coach Knight first came up to me back in April and he was watching one of my games and told me even though he had plans to be somewhere else, he stayed to watch me play another game.”
RIVALS HOOPS ANALYST DAN MCDONALD ON BAKER OUT OF HS: "Baker doesn’t have a ranking yet, but the 6-foot-2 lead guard is somebody first-year coach Steve Pikiell is hoping he can build around the next few years. Baker has a pure jump shot and can make plays for others."
NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS.....
-- 2017-18 Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Rookie of the Year
-- 2018-19 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection by the Coaches and Media
-- 2018-19 Third Team All-Met honoree
-- 2019-20 Third Team All-Big Ten
-- 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten
-- 2020-21 Bob Cousy award watchlist
CAREER STATS AS A SCARLET KNIGHT.....
-- 1,220 Points – 22nd all time
-- 359 Assists – 7th all time
-- 140 Steals – 10th all time
-- 171 Three-Pointers – 7th all time
-- 19th in single season steals with 51 in 2018-19
-- 16th in single season assists with 126 in 2018-19
-- 8th in single game three pointers made -- 7 vs. Bryant in 2017
GEO BAKER ON HIS CAREER AT RUTGERS AND THE UPCOMING SENIOR NIGHT.....
"This is definitely what I had imagined. You know obviously our job isn't finished yet, but coach (Steve) Pikiell came to me with a vision about how we were going to change the culture and I feel like I was the first guy to believe in that vision and I feel like we've done a really good job of changing the perception and culture of Rutgers Basketball."
"I would say that people call me the face, but that doesn't mean too much to me. I want my legacy to be about winning and that's what I want to be known for. End of the day winning is the most important part of the game, either you won or you didn't."
"It's great that we will be able to see some familiar faces. My mom actually won't be coming and I told her that she can come see me at the (NCAA) tournament instead, so we are going to have to wait for that."
"I knew I was coming to Rutgers as soon as I took my official visit to campus. Coach Pikiell was just really interesting to me, he kind of thought a little too big and that was kind of how I am too, always thinking too big. It just felt like a really good match. I knew I was coming right away, but didn't want too say it right away because the AAU team I was playing for had multiple D1 guys, so I wanted schools to keep coming so they could come see my teammates as well."
