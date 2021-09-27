Second half effort vs. Michigan something to build on for Rutgers

A tale of two halves. In the 20-13 victory on Saturday, Michigan gashed Rutgers on the ground during the opening possession of the game. In its 17-play, 74-yard drive that took up 7:36 on the clock, the now-No. 14-ranked Wolverines ran for 64 yards and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hassan Haskins. Then, on its second time with the ball, Michigan went to the air, needing just four plays to find the end zone again. Quarterback McNamara found Erick All for a 24-yard gain, and then connected with Roman Wilson for a 38-yard gain after a 3-yard rush by Blake Corum. Haskins scored again on the ground from three yards out and just like that it was 14-3. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE Michigan would add six more points in the second quarter to go up 20-3 at halftime. Two key plays on the two drives, respectively, were McNamara throwing a 23-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson and a 51-yarder to Mike Sainristil. The Wolverines tallied 233 yards to Rutgers' 131 in the first half. But then something funny happened.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs against Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in An (© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"I really love our football team," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "They really strained incredibly hard over time. And as a coach that's all you can ask for. We call it chop, but that's what they did, they never, they never let up. They kept believing, lol because it could have got ugly there at 20-3 and they just kept playing. And we certainly had our opportunity to win the game. And that's what hurts, you know, nobody's here for moral victories. We’re here to win the game. That's what we fully expected to do. And we didn't do that so hurts a lot." Despite Michigan scoring a field goal to end the half, Rutgers held the Wolverines to three points. That came on the heels of a questionable decision on Rutgers part to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 44-yard line. Noah Vedral's pass fell incomplete. "I thought our defense, really hats off, even on that drive," Schianio said. "We made a mistake on the one coverage and it gave him a big play. But then to bow up and hold them to three points I thought that was really good." Michigan entered the game as the county's leading rushing team with 350 yards per and second in yards per carry at 7.7. After the first drive, it appeared as if the Scarlet Knights were no match defensively, but they didn't allow a run to go for more than 10 yards. Yes, Michigan used the pass to exploit Rutgers in the second quarter, but the visitors held the Wolverines to 10 yards rushing total on six carries in the frame. It was even better in the third when Rutgers stopped Michigan for just seven yards rushing and seven yards passing. The Scarlet Knights inched the score closer to 20-10, outgaining Michigan 131-14. Between the third and start of the fourth, Rutgers forced four-straight three-and-outs as Michigan had just 11 total yards on those possessions. "I don't think there was any real schematic change, I think it was guys settling in," Schiano said. "Sometimes, in defense there's an old saying see a little see a lot. Sometimes you see too much, it gets you off track. Hats off to Michigan. That's a good football team and they played well and they had great concepts their coaches did a great job." Here are the plays from those drives: Third quarter drive No. 1: Haskins run for three yards, false start, McNamara pass incomplete, Corum run for two yards, punt. Third quarter drive No. 2: McNamara pass complete for seven yards to Daylen Baldwin, Corum run for two yards, Haskins run for zero yards, delay of game, false start, punt. Fourth quarter drive No. 1: McNamara pass incomplete, McNamara pass incomplete, McNamara run for seven yards, punt. Fourth quarter drive No. 2: Haskins run for one yard, Corun run for four yards, McNamara pass incomplete, punt. While the defense turned it up, the offense stepped it up as well. Rutgers outgained Michigan 231-42 in the second half. The Scarlet Knights also scored 10 points to Michigan's none. Aaron Young caught a touchdown pass by Vedral and Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 25-yard field goal. Rutgers ran for 152 yards in the second half, highlighted by Isaih Pacheco's 107 for the game on 20 carries. Vedral also had 46 yards on 11 carries and Kyle Monangai had 22 yards on five attempts. The Scarlet Knights totaled 196 yards on the ground to 112 for the Wolverines. "The second half, I don't know if you play much better defense than that — seven plays I think they had the whole third quarter," Schiano said. "If you told me we were going to hold them to 112 yards rushing, I'd say we probably won the game. We made too many mistakes to win and we almost still won. We got to figure out why we made it them." After Michigan was forced to punt for the fourth time in a row, Rutgers couldn't get two yards on a fourth-and-2 from the Wolverines' 39-yard line. Johnny Langan was stuffed short after a yard.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpZE9qYWJv P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXZpZE9qYWJvPC9hPiBjYWxsZWQg Z2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAxOSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNo Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGdldHMgdGhlIGxhdGUgdHVybm92ZXIgaGVyZS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dORnBKeE5HV2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9nTkZwSnhOR1dsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAo QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTg5OTgxOTk2MjgyNjc1Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==