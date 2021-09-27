Second half effort vs. Michigan something to build on for Rutgers
A tale of two halves.
In the 20-13 victory on Saturday, Michigan gashed Rutgers on the ground during the opening possession of the game. In its 17-play, 74-yard drive that took up 7:36 on the clock, the now-No. 14-ranked Wolverines ran for 64 yards and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hassan Haskins.
Then, on its second time with the ball, Michigan went to the air, needing just four plays to find the end zone again. Quarterback McNamara found Erick All for a 24-yard gain, and then connected with Roman Wilson for a 38-yard gain after a 3-yard rush by Blake Corum. Haskins scored again on the ground from three yards out and just like that it was 14-3.
Michigan would add six more points in the second quarter to go up 20-3 at halftime.
Two key plays on the two drives, respectively, were McNamara throwing a 23-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson and a 51-yarder to Mike Sainristil. The Wolverines tallied 233 yards to Rutgers' 131 in the first half.
But then something funny happened.
"I really love our football team," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "They really strained incredibly hard over time. And as a coach that's all you can ask for. We call it chop, but that's what they did, they never, they never let up. They kept believing, lol because it could have got ugly there at 20-3 and they just kept playing. And we certainly had our opportunity to win the game. And that's what hurts, you know, nobody's here for moral victories. We’re here to win the game. That's what we fully expected to do. And we didn't do that so hurts a lot."
Despite Michigan scoring a field goal to end the half, Rutgers held the Wolverines to three points. That came on the heels of a questionable decision on Rutgers part to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 44-yard line. Noah Vedral's pass fell incomplete.
"I thought our defense, really hats off, even on that drive," Schianio said. "We made a mistake on the one coverage and it gave him a big play. But then to bow up and hold them to three points I thought that was really good."
Michigan entered the game as the county's leading rushing team with 350 yards per and second in yards per carry at 7.7. After the first drive, it appeared as if the Scarlet Knights were no match defensively, but they didn't allow a run to go for more than 10 yards. Yes, Michigan used the pass to exploit Rutgers in the second quarter, but the visitors held the Wolverines to 10 yards rushing total on six carries in the frame.
It was even better in the third when Rutgers stopped Michigan for just seven yards rushing and seven yards passing. The Scarlet Knights inched the score closer to 20-10, outgaining Michigan 131-14.
Between the third and start of the fourth, Rutgers forced four-straight three-and-outs as Michigan had just 11 total yards on those possessions.
"I don't think there was any real schematic change, I think it was guys settling in," Schiano said. "Sometimes, in defense there's an old saying see a little see a lot. Sometimes you see too much, it gets you off track. Hats off to Michigan. That's a good football team and they played well and they had great concepts their coaches did a great job."
Here are the plays from those drives:
Third quarter drive No. 1: Haskins run for three yards, false start, McNamara pass incomplete, Corum run for two yards, punt.
Third quarter drive No. 2: McNamara pass complete for seven yards to Daylen Baldwin, Corum run for two yards, Haskins run for zero yards, delay of game, false start, punt.
Fourth quarter drive No. 1: McNamara pass incomplete, McNamara pass incomplete, McNamara run for seven yards, punt.
Fourth quarter drive No. 2: Haskins run for one yard, Corun run for four yards, McNamara pass incomplete, punt.
While the defense turned it up, the offense stepped it up as well. Rutgers outgained Michigan 231-42 in the second half. The Scarlet Knights also scored 10 points to Michigan's none.
Aaron Young caught a touchdown pass by Vedral and Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Rutgers ran for 152 yards in the second half, highlighted by Isaih Pacheco's 107 for the game on 20 carries. Vedral also had 46 yards on 11 carries and Kyle Monangai had 22 yards on five attempts.
The Scarlet Knights totaled 196 yards on the ground to 112 for the Wolverines.
"The second half, I don't know if you play much better defense than that — seven plays I think they had the whole third quarter," Schiano said. "If you told me we were going to hold them to 112 yards rushing, I'd say we probably won the game. We made too many mistakes to win and we almost still won. We got to figure out why we made it them."
After Michigan was forced to punt for the fourth time in a row, Rutgers couldn't get two yards on a fourth-and-2 from the Wolverines' 39-yard line. Johnny Langan was stuffed short after a yard.
Michigan finally found some life and got down to the Rutgers 29-yard line, but Jacob Moody missed a 47-yard field to the left to keep it at a 20-13 score.
With 1:49 to go, Rutgers had the chance to drive down the field to tie the game with momentum on its side inside the Big House. But after an incomplete pass, Vedral tried the run with with the ball and fumbled it away. It was Rutgers' first turnover of the season.
Rutgers had its chances throughout the game to pull off the upset. A Michigan penalty in the end zone that could have been holding or pass interference wasn't called and Ambrosio had to kick the aforementioned field goal.
Ambrosio himself, though, missed a 29-yard attempt with 9:38 to go in the fourth.
The Scarlet Knights were 7-of-16 on third down, but just 1-of-4 on fourth down. Offensive coordinator, in the second quarter, had Pacheco trying to stretch the defense out wide left and was stopped for no gain, and then minutes later Vedral threw an incomplete pass to Bo Melton with 10 yards to go. Michigan easily got all the way down the field and nearly put a stamp on the game. Langan was stopped short on a run in the fourth as well.
"As Sean and I just talked and we felt like we could get it and quite honestly I thought we we had it there," Schiano said of the fourth-and-10 decision to go for it. "It was 17-3 and we're not really moving the ball well at that point, and we thought this was a chance to to keep a drive alive. Hindsight is 2020 At that point we hadn't really done a ton. So, we were wrong.
"... I didn't help our team enough today. I could have helped our team more. I'm disappointed in myself. And that's something that I have to examine. Was I all bad? No, I'm not the martyr here, I really feel like I could have been, I think every guy in that locker room feels that way every coach and every player. And that's what good football teams. They stand up and they're willing to look at what didn't go right and how can we get it right."
The talk of the week from Schiano was about that he, his staff, and the players were all itching to see how they stacked up again Michigan after it's 3-0 start to the season. Rutgers is 3-1, but it was competitive and went toe-to-toe with the Wolverines.
Ohio State is next.
"We came out here and we said we're gonna find out how we stack up, and now we know a little bit short. We got a bunch of guys in the locker room that played really hard and are really hurting," Schiano said. "But the great thing is, we're in the Bug Ten Conference. We get to go home next week play in front of our fans against a really good opponent and that's what we're gonna focus on as soon as we get this one cleaned up."
Sunday, Rutgers was given six votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It marked the first time that the Scarlet Knights received any votes in the ranking since 2012.
"It should give our players confidence they can do it, but you're only going to do it if you do the things you did in the second half the next time you play," Schiano said. "When you do it over time consistently, then you really get a belief, not only in yourself but in what you're doing. And that's what we have right now and we need to get back to work. When you lose one like that, you go one of two ways, just go into a shell or you just want to go out to practice. And I feel like we want to go out to practice that's where I feel our team is."
