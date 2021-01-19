Scouting Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions roster, rankings, stats
Rutgers Basketball has now suffered four straight losses and on Thursday night they will look to get back to their winning ways as they head out to State College, Pennsylvania to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Below is a look at the Penn State projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | PENN STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 53 | No. 52
KENPOM: No. 40 | No. 47
SAGARIN: No. 46 | No. 49
NET RANKINGS: No. 48 | No. 45
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/170
|
Sr.
|
Led the Big Ten in total steals and steals per game last season, this year he averages 1.9spg only behind Jacob Young.
|
6-3/180
|
Jr.
|
Jones has stepped up as the Nittany Lions leading scorer this season, averaging 15.4 points per game.
|
6-4/200
|
Jr.
|
Second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8ppg on 45.6% from the field.
|
6-8/240
|
Sr.
|
Sneaky good from three, averaging 40% from beyond the arc this year. However he doesn't do much scoring only averaging 2.6ppg.
|
6-9/240
|
Sr.
|
Recently finished with 14pts and 14rebs against a solid Purdue team.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Penn State
|
Points/game
|
73.9 (140th)
|
77.6 (81st)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.0% (98th)
|
42.8% (242nd)
|
3PT %
|
34.8% (123rd)
|
35.5% (102nd)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.8 (177th)
|
+0.1 (198th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.43 (24th)
|
1.26 (56th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.1 (58th)
|
8.1 (53rd)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.0 (17th)
|
3.4 (147th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
70.9 (197th)
|
76.8 (304th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.7% (164th)
|
47.1% (319th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.8% (128th)
|
29.2% (41st)
PENN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-6 (0-5) / Wins against VCU, VMI and No. 15 Virginia Tech.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 70th matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 39-30. Penn State holds the most recent victory defeating Rutgers on February 2020 by a score of 65-64.
--------------------------------------------------------------
