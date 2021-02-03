 Scouting Minnesota Hoops: Golden Gophers roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 08:31:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Minnesota Hoops: Gophers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals
The winning streak is now up to three in a row for Rutgers Basketball, as they ready for a tough test against Minnesota on Thursday night inside the RAC.

With that being said, TKR takes a look at the Golden Gophers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MINNESOTA

ESPN BPI: No. 40 | No. 56

KENPOM: No. 26 | No. 41

SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 43

NET RANKINGS: No. 32 | No. 50

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Marcus Carr

6-2/195

Jr.

Carr is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.0ppg) and second in assists per game (5.2).

Gabe Kalscheur

6-4/200

Jr.

Although he hasn't made a ton of them this year, Kalscheur is a dangerous deep threat as he averages 5+ three-point attempts per game.

Tre' Williams

6-5/195

So

The third Gophers guard in their lineup doesn't score a ton, but he's been pretty efficient this year making 41.7% of all shots.

Brandon Johnson

6-8/220

Sr.

The senior big man is down in most stat categories this year, but he still averages 8.2ppg and 6.1rpg.

Liam Robbins

7-0/235

Jr.

The former Drake big man is having a huge year, averaging 13.4ppg and 6.9rpg. He also leads the B1G with 2.8 blocks per game.

Rutgers - Minnesota Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS MINNESOTA

Points/game

72.4 (161st)

76.1 (85th)

Field Goal %

46.2% (79th)

40.7% (311th)

3PT %

33.9% (157th)

29.9% (308th)

Rebound Margin

+0.5 (179th)

-1.5 (236th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.41 (25th)

1.65 (7th)

Steals/game

8.4 (34th)

6.4 (188th)

Blocks/game

5.0 (18th)

4.1 (21st)

Opp. points/game

68.1 (123rd)

72.9 (242nd)

Opp. FG%

42.2% (137th)

42.3% (143rd)

Opp. 3PT%

31.8% (116th)

33.2% (187th)

MINNESOTA RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-6 (4-6) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 25 Ohio State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13thmatchup between the two schools, with Northwestern leading the series 4-8. However Rutgers has won the last two matchups between the two schools.

