Scouting Minnesota Hoops: Gophers roster, rankings, stat comparison
The winning streak is now up to three in a row for Rutgers Basketball, as they ready for a tough test against Minnesota on Thursday night inside the RAC.
With that being said, TKR takes a look at the Golden Gophers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MINNESOTA
ESPN BPI: No. 40 | No. 56
KENPOM: No. 26 | No. 41
SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 43
NET RANKINGS: No. 32 | No. 50
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/195
|
Jr.
|
Carr is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.0ppg) and second in assists per game (5.2).
|
6-4/200
|
Jr.
|
Although he hasn't made a ton of them this year, Kalscheur is a dangerous deep threat as he averages 5+ three-point attempts per game.
|
6-5/195
|
So
|
The third Gophers guard in their lineup doesn't score a ton, but he's been pretty efficient this year making 41.7% of all shots.
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
The senior big man is down in most stat categories this year, but he still averages 8.2ppg and 6.1rpg.
|
7-0/235
|
Jr.
|
The former Drake big man is having a huge year, averaging 13.4ppg and 6.9rpg. He also leads the B1G with 2.8 blocks per game.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MINNESOTA
|
Points/game
|
72.4 (161st)
|
76.1 (85th)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.2% (79th)
|
40.7% (311th)
|
3PT %
|
33.9% (157th)
|
29.9% (308th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.5 (179th)
|
-1.5 (236th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.41 (25th)
|
1.65 (7th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.4 (34th)
|
6.4 (188th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.0 (18th)
|
4.1 (21st)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.1 (123rd)
|
72.9 (242nd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.2% (137th)
|
42.3% (143rd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.8% (116th)
|
33.2% (187th)
MINNESOTA RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-6 (4-6) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 25 Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13thmatchup between the two schools, with Northwestern leading the series 4-8. However Rutgers has won the last two matchups between the two schools.
--------------------------------------------------------------
