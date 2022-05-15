Scott, Rutgers men's lacrosse top Harvard in NCAA Tournament home game

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Sixth-seeded Rutgers men's lacrosse, ranked No. 8 by Inside Lacrosse, defeated unseeded and No. 14 Harvard, 19-9, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway.

Rutgers next faces third-seeded and No. 3 Penn, another Ivy League opponent, in the quarterfinals next Saturday at Hofstra in Hempstead, N.Y.

The game against Harvard marked the first time Rutgers hosted an NCAA Tournament in lacrosse since 2003. Fans filled the stands, and then overflowed the grassy area on the opposite side of the field.

Shane Knobloch put Rutgers on the scoreboard first at the 12:28 mark in the first quarter. Less than two minutes later, Brian Cameron and Knobloch score within about 40 seconds of each other to put Rutgers ahead 3-0.

Harvard came back with a goal 1:10 later, but then Mitch Bartolo scored two times and Ross Scott added another to give Rutgers a 6-1 in the second quarter.

The Crimson settled down however netting three goals in a row to make it a 6-4 game.

Cameron recorded his second goal of the game 2:23 remaining in the second, and then Harvard tacked on one more a the 1:10 mark.

The Scarlet Knights led 7-4 at halftime.