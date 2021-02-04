SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

Maijeh, who was born in Brooklyn and is from Far Rockaway, N.Y. by way of Poly Prep, is a 6-foot-2, 285-pounder who is expected to come in and potentially hold down a starting spot and fill the shoes of Michael Dwumfour, a Michigan grad transfer, from a year ago.

Nwaogwugwu has the potential and will battle for a starting job, likely at right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from the Bronx, N.Y. by way of DeWitt Clinton High School has three years of eligibility left.

The Big Ten Conference is a big boy league, and the successful teams control the trenches. These two additions show the importance of adding quality depth on both sides of the line.

“That's a good question, Chris. You're talking about Ifeanyi and David and David plays O-line and Ifeanyi plays D-line. I think it's critical because we need to develop more depth on both of those units,” head coach Greg Schiano told TKR on Wednesday. “In my 32 years I never promised a player if you come here you're going to start. I don't do that, because a guy may lay around and eat bon-bons for six months and show up and think he's going to start. You've got to do the things that have made you a great player.”

Maijeh has played in 27 games with 19 starts and has tallied 74 tackles with 11.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He’s also forced two fumbles.

In 2019, was a wrecking machine. He started all 12 games and had 52 tackles with 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference, All-ECAC honors.

In 2020, Maijeh started all seven games and had 15 tackles and was named to Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Nwaogwugwu, pronounced “NO-goo-goo”, who is from Nigeria, appeared in four games this past fall with two starts at right tackle. Two seasons ago, he made his debut and played in six games. Prior to his redshirt freshman campaign, he added 65 pounds.

“We evaluated these guys when they went into the portal and we think they can really help our football team,” Schiano added. “In David's case, he has three years remaining so that that's kind of promising as well. Same thing with (Kansas State transfer) Josh (Youngblood). Josh has some time on his clock which you like. That's a way to have a guy in your program for a while.”