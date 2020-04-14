The coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 61,000 folks in New Jersey according to the latest numbers has shut down the sports world, including for Rutgers football and Greg Schiano.

Last week, Schiano chatted via video with BTN's Dave Revsine, and the Scarlet Knights' head coach said everyone from himself, to the staff, and the players are still communicating and doing their part in staying healthy.

"At the beginning it was a little hectic, but we were able to get into a little bit of a flow and rhythm with the players, the coaches, and the administration. We are trying to make the best of our situation, obviously, and do our best with recruiting. As you mentioned this is all new for our guys and everybody really, so it’s a bit of a challenge," Schiano said.

"We’ve done a lot of the WebEx meetings with our staff and a little but with our players. Our biggest concern is to make sure all our guys, we have over 100 guys and just to make sure they are all safe and they all have a safe place to stay. A lot of them are all home now. Some of them remain in New Brunswick, but not too many of them. Really we are just making sure that they are fed, safe and anything else we can do is a bonus."

Spring practice for Rutgers was set to begin on March 26 with it being capped by the Scarlet-White Game on April 25. Coming on board as a new head coach with a new team and staff, missing out on that valuable practice time will hurt.

"Things were going really well. It was exciting, guys were working very hard, starting to learn the culture, learn a little bit more about the scheme, and then it all was shut off. It’s hard. You can do all you want in the meeting rooms, you can have summer workouts, but there is no substitute for playing the game itself," Schiano said. "That’s the hand we were dealt and it’s the hand that everyone was dealt right now. It kind of puts things into perspective, especially where we are here in New Jersey where it’s pretty tough right now. Granted I want to be out there practicing with them, but we need to make sure we are helping everyone we can in this area.

Schiano said not having that practice time affects the culture and install of the schemes and strategies in all three phases of the game, offense, defense, and special teams.

"I think it’s all of those and I know it’s kind of a cop out answer. As the head coach it’s important to me that our culture is being integrated in everything that we do. I’m sure our coordinators and our position coaches are concerned about their guys learning the scheme and making sure they are doing it correctly," Schiano said. "It’s an all-around, 360 effort when it comes to trying to install an entire program not just those schemes.

Nobody knows exactly when -- and if -- COVID-19 cases will flatten and the world can somewhat return back to normal. In terms of college football, many people have many opinions regarding how long a team will have or can have to get ready for the season. Some have said two months while others say more a less.

And where does Schiano's stance fall? Currently, there are no on-campus classes or activities permitted until at least August 14, but that could change.

"Somewhere in between there," he said. "It’s hard to tell because the longer they are away, the further they are going to get from what you consider ‘football playing condition’. Our kids are working hard and I know they are, but it’s different then you are training with a team and it’s different when you are doing all those sudden movements in training. It would be in between there and there’s all kinds of examples being thrown around.

"I was in the NFL and there was a time with the strike and the lockout and it was done quickly, so whatever the policy is you’re going to do and find a way to get your team ready. But I think from a safety standpoint, that’s what I would be concerned about, how fast you can get your team ready to safely come out. It’s not going to be a great product when guys have been away for months, but it will get better as the year goes on. I’m hopeful that we get to do that though. If we can get our guys back together that would be great."

