TheKnightReport - Schiano, coaches using pandemic as teaching moment for the team

“I think just what we talked about is trying to teach them that there's going to be a lot of parties in life they get called off,” head coach Greg Schiano said recently on a video call. “Like you said, things don't always go the way you want.”

While the coaches and players were anticipating getting back to some sort of normalcy and playing some games, they’ll have to wait.

The Rutgers football team, albeit with some positive COVID-19 hiccups, was preparing for the fall 2020 season on the gridiron. Then, a week after the Big Ten released its updated schedules for the 14 programs, the league pumped the brakes and postponed the campaign to 2021.

A pandemic is a monster in its own right, but the staff used it as a teaching moment for the players.

“I share personal experiences with them. I have our coaches share experiences with them like, this is life so get used to it right now,” Schiano said. “Maybe a pandemic isn't because not many of us have seen that right? But try to make use of it as a teaching moment because that's what we're here to do.”

Schiano came on board in December to bring the Scarlet Knights up step by step from the basement of the league. A fast spreading illness aside, the rebuild was going to take some time. Nonetheless, Schiano also is tasked in helping the players develop off the field just as much as on it, and the two goals of winning and developing go hand in hand.

There'll be plenty of other teaching moments in the future.

“I know winning football games and championships, that's how we get judged, but at the end of the day, my purpose, not my goal, but my purpose, is to get the to get a bunch of young men prepared to go out into into the real world and be husbands, fathers and productive members of society,” Schianon said. “So when that's your purpose, these are really key teaching moments. I don't don't ever want anybody to think well, that's it. No, my goal is to win the national championship at Rutgers. I've said that many times. I've told you guys that. That is not going to change. I think when your goal and your purpose go hand in hand like ours do and like mine does it gives you great opportunities, no matter the circumstance.”

