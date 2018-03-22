Our latest Scarlet Nation Podcast features Brian Kelly , who is a longtime message board moderator on Scarlet Nation, and a longtime leader of the Rutgers Court Club. The organization supports the Rutgers basketball program. Brian has only missed 4 games - both home and away - over the past 15 years. He has had the opportunity to get to know not only the coaches, but also the players. In today's interview, Brian provides his insight on the current squad, as well as some nuggets on past players and coaches. Listen here to the full podcast.