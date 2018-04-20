The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team was able to snag game one of the three game series versus Nebraska as the team opened conference play today in Piscataway.

Rutgers took the lead in the fourth inning, but the Cornhuskers came back in the fifth to tie it up, only before Rutgers designated hitter Kyle Walker to hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth to help Rutgers take the 3-2 lead. The Scarlet Knights would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Carmen Sclafani scored on a fielders choice.



