baseball

Rutgers baseball tops Cornhuskers, 4-2, in Game 1

Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team was able to snag game one of the three game series versus Nebraska as the team opened conference play today in Piscataway.

Rutgers took the lead in the fourth inning, but the Cornhuskers came back in the fifth to tie it up, only before Rutgers designated hitter Kyle Walker to hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth to help Rutgers take the 3-2 lead. The Scarlet Knights would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Carmen Sclafani scored on a fielders choice.


Table Name
Position Player At Bats/Hits Summary

LF

Mike Nyisztor

1-for-4

Single, strikeout

CF

Jawuan Harris

0-for-1

Hit by pitch, two walks

C

Nick Matera

0-for-4

Two strikeouts

1B

Chris Folinusz

0-for-4

Reached on error

3B

Carmen Sclafani

0-for-2

Hit by pitch, walk, strikeout

SS

Dan DiGeorgio

1-for-3

Home run, one run, RBI

DH

Kyle Walker

2-for-3

Single, double, walk, strikeout,


PR Kevin Blum

0-for-0

2B

Kevin Welsh

1-for-3

Single, fielders choice, stolen base, strikeout, RBI

RF

Luke Bowerbank

1-for-3

Single, RBI
Starters are listed in bold.

Along with a couple of solid hitting performances, the Scarlet Knights also had some strong outings from the pitching staff as starting pitcher John O'Reilly pitched eight strong innings of two run, five hit ball. After that, Rutgers brought in closer Serafino Brito to close out the game in 1-2-3 fashion.

With the win, Rutgers improves to 20-14 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Table Name
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

John O'Reilly

(W, 5-1) 8IP, five hits, two earned runs, three walks, four strikeouts (Total Pitches: 110)

Relief Pitcher

Serafino Brito

(S, 5) 1IP, one strikeout
