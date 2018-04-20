The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team was able to snag game one of the three game series versus Nebraska as the team opened conference play today in Piscataway.
Rutgers took the lead in the fourth inning, but the Cornhuskers came back in the fifth to tie it up, only before Rutgers designated hitter Kyle Walker to hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth to help Rutgers take the 3-2 lead. The Scarlet Knights would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Carmen Sclafani scored on a fielders choice.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Summary
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
1-for-4
|
Single, strikeout
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
0-for-1
|
Hit by pitch, two walks
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
0-for-4
|
Two strikeouts
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
0-for-4
|
Reached on error
|
3B
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
0-for-2
|
Hit by pitch, walk, strikeout
|
SS
|
Dan DiGeorgio
|
1-for-3
|
Home run, one run, RBI
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
2-for-3
|
Single, double, walk, strikeout,
|
|
PR Kevin Blum
|
0-for-0
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
1-for-3
|
Single, fielders choice, stolen base, strikeout, RBI
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
1-for-3
|
Single, RBI
Along with a couple of solid hitting performances, the Scarlet Knights also had some strong outings from the pitching staff as starting pitcher John O'Reilly pitched eight strong innings of two run, five hit ball. After that, Rutgers brought in closer Serafino Brito to close out the game in 1-2-3 fashion.
With the win, Rutgers improves to 20-14 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
John O'Reilly
|
(W, 5-1) 8IP, five hits, two earned runs, three walks, four strikeouts (Total Pitches: 110)
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Serafino Brito
|
(S, 5) 1IP, one strikeout