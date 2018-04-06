Ticker
The Scarlet Knights take Game 1 against LaSalle, 11-1

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Scarlet Knights got back in the win column today after suffering a tough 6-0 loss in their last game to Michigan State. Today Rutgers played a great game and came away with a 11-1 win in Game 1 of a three game series with LaSalle University.

Hitting Stats
Position Player At Bats/Hits Summary

SS

Dan Digeorgio

1-for-5

Triple, reached on error, two RBIs

CF

Jawuan Harris

2-for-5

Single, double, two strikeouts

C

Nick Matera

4-for-4

Single, double, home run, four RBIs


PH: AJ Gallagher

0-of-0

Walk, stolen base

1B

Chris Folinusz

2-for-5

Single, double, walk, strikeout

3B

Carmen Sclafani

0-for-4

Two RBIs


PH: Anthony Greco

0-for-1

DH

Kyle Walker

0-for-2

Walk


PH: Milo Freeman

0-for-1

HBP, strikeout

LF

Mike Nyisztor

1-for-2

Single, walk, two stolen bases


PH: Kevin Blum

0-for-1


RF

Luke Bowerbank

2-of-3

Two singles, walk, stolen base, two RBIs

2B

Kevin Welsh

1-of-4

Single, strikeout
Starters are listed in bold print.

Along with a solid offensive performance by catcher Nick Matera and the rest of the Scarlet Knights offense, the team also received some help from the pitching staff. Starting pitcher John O'Reilly was solid today as he pitched 6 innings, given up 0 runs and striking out 5.

More on the pitching stats below:

Pitching Stats
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

John O'Reilly

(W, 4-1) 6IP, 3 hits & 5 stikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Collin Kiernan

1IP & 1BB

Relief Pitcher

Tommy Genuario

1IP, 1ER, 1 hit, 2 BBs & 1 strikeout

Relief Pitcher

Karl Blum

1 IP, 1 strikeout

Next up.....

The Scarlet Knights will take on LaSalle again tomorrow at 1pm at Bainton Field in Piscataway. The three game tilt with LaSalle will conclude with Game 3 on Sunday.

