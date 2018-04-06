The Scarlet Knights got back in the win column today after suffering a tough 6-0 loss in their last game to Michigan State. Today Rutgers played a great game and came away with a 11-1 win in Game 1 of a three game series with LaSalle University.

Along with a solid offensive performance by catcher Nick Matera and the rest of the Scarlet Knights offense, the team also received some help from the pitching staff. Starting pitcher John O'Reilly was solid today as he pitched 6 innings, given up 0 runs and striking out 5.

More on the pitching stats below: