The Scarlet Knights got back in the win column today after suffering a tough 6-0 loss in their last game to Michigan State. Today Rutgers played a great game and came away with a 11-1 win in Game 1 of a three game series with LaSalle University.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Summary
|
SS
|
Dan Digeorgio
|
1-for-5
|
Triple, reached on error, two RBIs
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
2-for-5
|
Single, double, two strikeouts
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
4-for-4
|
Single, double, home run, four RBIs
|
|
PH: AJ Gallagher
|
0-of-0
|
Walk, stolen base
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
2-for-5
|
Single, double, walk, strikeout
|
3B
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
0-for-4
|
Two RBIs
|
|
PH: Anthony Greco
|
0-for-1
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
0-for-2
|
Walk
|
|
PH: Milo Freeman
|
0-for-1
|
HBP, strikeout
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
1-for-2
|
Single, walk, two stolen bases
|
|
PH: Kevin Blum
|
0-for-1
|
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
2-of-3
|
Two singles, walk, stolen base, two RBIs
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
1-of-4
|
Single, strikeout
Along with a solid offensive performance by catcher Nick Matera and the rest of the Scarlet Knights offense, the team also received some help from the pitching staff. Starting pitcher John O'Reilly was solid today as he pitched 6 innings, given up 0 runs and striking out 5.
More on the pitching stats below:
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
John O'Reilly
|
(W, 4-1) 6IP, 3 hits & 5 stikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Collin Kiernan
|
1IP & 1BB
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tommy Genuario
|
1IP, 1ER, 1 hit, 2 BBs & 1 strikeout
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Karl Blum
|
1 IP, 1 strikeout
Next up.....
The Scarlet Knights will take on LaSalle again tomorrow at 1pm at Bainton Field in Piscataway. The three game tilt with LaSalle will conclude with Game 3 on Sunday.