The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team was able to win the weekend series versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the team went on to win by a score of 8-4.
Rutgers lost the lead early in the fifth, but continued to fight their way back after back to back home runs from catcher Nick Matera and third basemen Carmen Sclafani. The Scarlet Knights would go on to add two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when both second baseman Kevin Welsh and left fielder Mike Nyisztor both drove in a run each.
More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Hitting Summary
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
1-for-4
|
Single, RBI
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
1-for-3
|
Single, two walks, strikeout
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
2-for-4
|
Single, home run, five RBIs
|
3B
|
Carmen Scalfani
|
2-for-4
|
Single, home run, stolen base, RBI
|
|
|
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
0-for-4
|
Strikeout
|
|
|
|
SS
|
Dan DiGeorgio
|
1-for-3
|
Single, walk, stolen base, strikeout
|
|
|
|
|
1B
|
Milo Freeman
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles
|
|
|
|
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
1-for-2
|
Single, two walks, RBI
|
RF
|
Kevin Blum
|
0-for-3
|
Three strikeouts
After some early struggles from the Scarlet Knights pitching staff, the bullpen came in to help the team settle down a bit. Starting pitcher Karl Blum and relief pitcher Eric Reardone gave up three earned runs and four total runs through five innings. The rest of the bullpen combined to give up zero runs and only three hits over the next four innings.
More on the Scarlet Knights pithcing stats below.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
Karl Blum
|
4IP, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Eric Reardon
|
.1IP, one hit, one earned run (two total runs) one run, one walk
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tommy Genuario
|
(W, 3- 0) 3.2IP, three hits, two walks, two strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Serafino Brito
|
1IP
Next up: The Scarlet Knights will welcome the (0-28) St. Peter's University Peacocks to town. The two schools are set for a 3pm matchup at Bainton Field over in Piscataway, New Jersey.