Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-22 13:53:06 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Scarlet Knights comeback and take down the Cornhuskers, 8-4.

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team was able to win the weekend series versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the team went on to win by a score of 8-4.

Rutgers lost the lead early in the fifth, but continued to fight their way back after back to back home runs from catcher Nick Matera and third basemen Carmen Sclafani. The Scarlet Knights would go on to add two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when both second baseman Kevin Welsh and left fielder Mike Nyisztor both drove in a run each.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.

Hitting Stats
Position Player At Bats/Hits Hitting Summary

LF

Mike Nyisztor

1-for-4

Single, RBI

CF

Jawuan Harris

1-for-3

Single, two walks, strikeout

C

Nick Matera

2-for-4

Single, home run, five RBIs

3B

Carmen Scalfani

2-for-4

Single, home run, stolen base, RBI




DH

Kyle Walker

0-for-4

Strikeout




SS

Dan DiGeorgio

1-for-3

Single, walk, stolen base, strikeout





1B

Milo Freeman

2-for-4

Two singles





2B

Kevin Welsh

1-for-2

Single, two walks, RBI

RF

Kevin Blum

0-for-3

Three strikeouts

After some early struggles from the Scarlet Knights pitching staff, the bullpen came in to help the team settle down a bit. Starting pitcher Karl Blum and relief pitcher Eric Reardone gave up three earned runs and four total runs through five innings. The rest of the bullpen combined to give up zero runs and only three hits over the next four innings.

More on the Scarlet Knights pithcing stats below.

Pitching stats
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

Karl Blum

4IP, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Eric Reardon

.1IP, one hit, one earned run (two total runs) one run, one walk

Relief Pitcher

Tommy Genuario

(W, 3- 0) 3.2IP, three hits, two walks, two strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Serafino Brito

1IP

Next up: The Scarlet Knights will welcome the (0-28) St. Peter's University Peacocks to town. The two schools are set for a 3pm matchup at Bainton Field over in Piscataway, New Jersey.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}