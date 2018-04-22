The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team was able to win the weekend series versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the team went on to win by a score of 8-4.

Rutgers lost the lead early in the fifth, but continued to fight their way back after back to back home runs from catcher Nick Matera and third basemen Carmen Sclafani. The Scarlet Knights would go on to add two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when both second baseman Kevin Welsh and left fielder Mike Nyisztor both drove in a run each.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.