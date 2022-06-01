Scarlet Knights net commitment from 2023 in-state ATH Dante Barone

Rutgers has cashed in with a 2023 Hun School (NJ) product yet again – this time in do-it-all athlete Dante Barone. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Manalapan native committed to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, opting to stay home over the likes of Boston College, Harvard, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Princeton. He's the program's second commit from the school in the last five days as 2023 tight end Logan Blake pledged on Thursday, and the third in just over a calendar year.

Barone plays tight end, fullback and defensive end, however the plan is to utilize him in a unique way when he gets to Piscataway. It’s what has him intrigued by the opportunity. “I’m very excited because I think the H-back role is a position that’s the best fit for me,” he told The Knight Report. “I can be used all over the field similar to what I did this year at Hun. The fact that I’ll be playing my favorite and best role is big for me. I also grew up watching Rutgers. That definitely has its appeal." Running backs coach Andy Aurich was the first Rutgers coach to begin recruiting Barone. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was the one who eventually put in the primary work for his services. “I’ve seen Coach Aurich come to Hun since our season ended, which has been really cool,” he said. “I’ve always respected him as a person and coach and he’s a great recruiter. When my opportunity at Rutgers started getting more serious, I had more contact with Coach Nunz.”