Scarlet Knights net commitment from 2023 in-state ATH Dante Barone
Rutgers has cashed in with a 2023 Hun School (NJ) product yet again – this time in do-it-all athlete Dante Barone.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Manalapan native committed to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, opting to stay home over the likes of Boston College, Harvard, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Princeton. He's the program's second commit from the school in the last five days as 2023 tight end Logan Blake pledged on Thursday, and the third in just over a calendar year.
Barone plays tight end, fullback and defensive end, however the plan is to utilize him in a unique way when he gets to Piscataway.
It’s what has him intrigued by the opportunity.
“I’m very excited because I think the H-back role is a position that’s the best fit for me,” he told The Knight Report. “I can be used all over the field similar to what I did this year at Hun. The fact that I’ll be playing my favorite and best role is big for me. I also grew up watching Rutgers. That definitely has its appeal."
Running backs coach Andy Aurich was the first Rutgers coach to begin recruiting Barone. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was the one who eventually put in the primary work for his services.
“I’ve seen Coach Aurich come to Hun since our season ended, which has been really cool,” he said. “I’ve always respected him as a person and coach and he’s a great recruiter. When my opportunity at Rutgers started getting more serious, I had more contact with Coach Nunz.”
Barone has enjoyed the relationship with Campanile for a number of reasons. A lot of what the fifth-year coach has had to say has been informative and helpful.
“It was awesome for him to show me exactly how I’d fit into his type of H-back role,” Barone said. “He has taught me that the little things are important like your eyes and your head movement during your routes. I also learned all about the Chop culture.”
Barone has a tight bond with Scarlet Knights 2022 offensive line commit Jacob Allen – his former teammate and the first of the Hun dominoes to fall.
He feels Allen has not only made him a better athlete, but provided some valuable clarity regarding both Rutgers and his recruitment.
“My relationship with Jacob has definitely been great,” he said. “Although I’ll be playing offense at Rutgers, I had to go against him every day in practice as a defensive end. It was great competition. He has given me some insight on how Rutgers has changed him for the better physically and mentally. It’s for sure a great sign.”
Barone had one official visit scheduled before the Scarlet Knights won him over – a June 17-19 trip to Illinois.