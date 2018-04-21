The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team struggled today as they lost in game two of the three game series vs the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers took an early lead with a five run first inning and never looked back. As for the Scarlet Knights they only had six hits on the day and only managed to get three runners across the plate as they went on to lose 12-4.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.