Early mistakes cost the Scarlet Knights in today's 12-4 loss

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team struggled today as they lost in game two of the three game series vs the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers took an early lead with a five run first inning and never looked back. As for the Scarlet Knights they only had six hits on the day and only managed to get three runners across the plate as they went on to lose 12-4.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.

Hitting Stats
Position Player At Bats/Hits Hitting Summary

LF

Mike Nyisztor

1-for-4

Single, double, three RBIs, two strikeouts

CF

Jawuan Harris

1-for-4

Single, walk, stolen base, two strikeouts

DH

Nick Matera

1-for-4

Double, two strikeouts

1B

Chris Folinusz

0-for-3

Two strikeouts


PH Milo Freeman

0-for-1

3B

Carmen Scalfani

2-for-2

Two singles, walk, RBI


PH Kyle Walker

0-for-1

SS

Dan DiGeorgio

1-for-3

Single


PH AJ Gallagher

0-for-1


Luke Bowerbank

0-for-2

Fielders choice, walk


PH Kevin Blum

1-for-1

Single

C

Tyler McNamara

1-for-4

Single, strikeout

2B

Kevin Welsh

1-for-3

Single, walk

One of the main issues from today's game for Rutgers was the team inability to pitch. It wasn't the prettiest of performances from freshman starter Harry Rutkowski as he couldn't get out of the first inning and gave up three earned runs and five total runs. After that the rest of the bullpen gave up a total of 16 more hits and seven more runs.

More on the Scarlet Knights pitchers stats below.

Pitching Stats
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

Harry Rutkowski

(L, 4-3).2IP, three hits, three earned runs (5 total), three walks, one strikeout

Relief Pitcher

Eric Reardon

.1IP

Relief Pitcher

Kyle Gerace

3.2IP, 11 hits, four earned runs, one walk, three strikeouts

Relief Pitcher

Ryan Wares

1.1IP, three hits, two earned runs, two walks, one strikeout

Relief Pitcher

Tevin Murray

3IP, two hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts
