The Rutgers Scarlet Knight baseball team struggled today as they lost in game two of the three game series vs the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Cornhuskers took an early lead with a five run first inning and never looked back. As for the Scarlet Knights they only had six hits on the day and only managed to get three runners across the plate as they went on to lose 12-4.
More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Hitting Summary
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
1-for-4
|
Single, double, three RBIs, two strikeouts
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
1-for-4
|
Single, walk, stolen base, two strikeouts
|
DH
|
Nick Matera
|
1-for-4
|
Double, two strikeouts
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
0-for-3
|
Two strikeouts
|
|
PH Milo Freeman
|
0-for-1
|
3B
|
Carmen Scalfani
|
2-for-2
|
Two singles, walk, RBI
|
|
PH Kyle Walker
|
0-for-1
|
SS
|
Dan DiGeorgio
|
1-for-3
|
Single
|
|
PH AJ Gallagher
|
0-for-1
|
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
0-for-2
|
Fielders choice, walk
|
|
PH Kevin Blum
|
1-for-1
|
Single
|
C
|
Tyler McNamara
|
1-for-4
|
Single, strikeout
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
1-for-3
|
Single, walk
One of the main issues from today's game for Rutgers was the team inability to pitch. It wasn't the prettiest of performances from freshman starter Harry Rutkowski as he couldn't get out of the first inning and gave up three earned runs and five total runs. After that the rest of the bullpen gave up a total of 16 more hits and seven more runs.
More on the Scarlet Knights pitchers stats below.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
Harry Rutkowski
|
(L, 4-3).2IP, three hits, three earned runs (5 total), three walks, one strikeout
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Eric Reardon
|
.1IP
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Kyle Gerace
|
3.2IP, 11 hits, four earned runs, one walk, three strikeouts
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Ryan Wares
|
1.1IP, three hits, two earned runs, two walks, one strikeout
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tevin Murray
|
3IP, two hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts