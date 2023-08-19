“I get [asked] that a lot,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve had it ever since I was a baby. My uncle gave it to me, he’s a funny dude, he came in the room and was like my feet were on flippers, and then it just stuck.”

Some of the intrigue even comes from the nickname “Flip”.

Of all of Rutgers football’s additions in the transfer portal, bringing in defensive back Michael “Flip” Dixon might be the program’s most intriguing newcomer.

Joining the program from Minnesota, Dixon is reunited with his former defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, with whom he spent his first two seasons as a Golden Gopher.

“It’s been cool,” Dixon said of being under Harasymiak’s tutelage again. “He recruited me out of high school, we got a relationship, it’s been cool.”

The junior defensive back was also able to shed some light on Harasymiak’s energy.

“In the meetings he’ll get real hype,” he said. “He’ll say something about somebody, and he’ll just do it in his personality, and he’s just a funny dude, he gets hype.”

After entering the transfer portal on December 5th, he only lasted two weeks before choosing to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

“It was a quick process,” he said. “In December you only got, like, a few weeks to make a decision, take a couple visits. It was alright.”

Dixon also said he entered the portal with a desire for a fresh start, and to “get back to playing how I know to play.” That also checks out with the newest moniker for the Rutgers defense, the “Dark Side”. How would he describe it?

“Everybody swarming to the ball,” he said. “11 hats to the ball, everybody playing fast, physical, violent.”

Talking about this upcoming season, Dixon set high expectations for the defensive unit as a whole.

“We plan on shutting everybody out,” he said. “Everybody’s gotta do their job, and we’re going to play violent, play physical, and get the job done. We’re trying to win, for sure.”