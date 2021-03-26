​Left-hande d ace pitcher Harry Rutkowksi earned his second win of thee season as he pitched 8.1 innings allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and one strikeout.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened their weekend series against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 7-5 win. Starting pitcher Harry Rutkowski had one of his best games of the season. Freshman Ryan Lasko also had a huge game at the plate and helped lead the Scarlet Knights against the Boilermakers.

Ballgame! Rutkowski dominate in 8.1 innings to match career high. Lasko (two homers) & Sleight (three hits) provide offensive support to help Scarlet Knights improve to 7-5. #RBaseball #TCD pic.twitter.com/1tOe9rA3dz

Eric Reardon had a rough outing as he allowed two hits and runs while only recording one out. Right-hander Kyle Muller came in to close it before giving up a two-out grand slam by Purdue’s Cam Thompson. Muller was able to get the next batter to strike out looking to secure the win.

​The Rutgers offense had a really good game at the plate as they scored seven runs on ten hits. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko was the player of the game after he went 3-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Lasko now has three home runs on the season.

​Virginia transfer outfielder Evan Sleight also had a big game at the plate as he went 3-5 with three singles and two RBIs. Rutgers leading hitter Chris Brito went 1-4 with a hit by pitch and second baseman Grant Shulman also went 1-4 with a double.

What’s next?

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will return the diamond on Saturday as they’ll look to clinch their second straight series win. The Scarlet Knights will have left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski on the mound. Wereski has a 3-0 record with a 2.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and .159 WHIP.

​The Purdue Boilermakers will also have a left-hander on the mound. The former USC transfer Calvin Schapira has a 0-2 record with a 4.63 ERA and 1.97 ERA. First pitch is at 2pm EST.