Rutgers Wrestling welcomes Army to the RAC

It has not been since February of 2020 that the Rutgers faithful have been able to pack the Jersey Mike’s Arena for a Friday night Rutgers wrestling home dual. The Scarlet Knights fans will have that opportunity this Friday, as Rutgers wrestling hosts Army.

The Black Knights are 0 – 3, but the winless start is largely contributed to their strength of schedule in the first half of the season. Prior to facing No. 12 Rutgers this Friday, Army has wrestled No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State, and No. 24 Iowa State.

Army will present some challenges for Rutgers, as they have a handful of ranked wrestlers. There are no returning All-Americans for Army, but there are several NCAA qualifiers in the middle and top part of the lineup.

Rutgers will be the favorite in this dual, and will be the front-runner in most of the individual bouts. However, if Rutgers does not wrestle a quality match from top-to-bottom, Army is capable of pulling off a few upsets, and making this a tight dual meet down the stretch.

Army is a program that has continued to improve over the last several years, and they are looking to break into the national rankings. There is no doubt that the Black Knights will be coming to New Jersey with a chip on their shoulder, looking to upset the undefeated Scarlet Knights.