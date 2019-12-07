Rutgers Wrestling sophomore Stephan Glasgow back with team
According to sources, TKR has confirmed that Stephan Glasgow is back with the Rutgers wrestling team. He was originally suspended indefinitely at the start of this season.
Glasgow, last year’s 165-lb starter, was anticipated to be a key contributor to Rutgers wrestling this year.
He was also spotted tonight at the home match against Maryland sitting on the Rutgers bench.
Following the match, sources told TKR that Glasgow is now back training with the team. As far as competition goes for Glasgow, that timetable is currently unknown.