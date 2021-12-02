Rutgers Wrestling set to hit the road to take on American University

But before that, Rutgers wrestling must handle business on the road this weekend. TKR has broken down the dual, bout-by-bout, to let you know just what is in store for Rutgers wrestling on Friday night!

This is the last of the “tune-up” matches for Rutgers, as things begin to ramp up quickly after their match with American. Rutgers will face a tough Army team the following weekend at home, then compete in the 2021 Ken Kraft Midlands Tournament. After the New Year, that is when the fun will begin, as the Big Ten dual meet schedule will be underway.

Rutgers, who has eight of ten starters nationally ranked, will be an overwhelming favorite in the dual, and at almost every single individual bout.

After an 8 – 0 start to the season, Rutgers wrestling brings their undefeated record down to Washington, D.C. this Friday, as they wrestle the American Eagles. Unlike the undefeated Scarlet Knights, American has had a slow start to the season, going 0 – 3 in their first three duals of the year.

This is a weight where American seems to be trying to figure out who the starter will be. Both Andrew Fallon and Mike Leete have seen time in dual meet action and open tournaments, where the two have had similar levels of success. Fallon did have a win over Virginia’s previously ranked 125-lber, Patrick McCormick, so he cannot be overlooked. Regardless of who wrestles for American, Shawver will be a heavy favorite. I think Shawver sees Fallon here, and cruises to a dominant win, with the potential for bonus points.

133 – No. 11 Sammy Alvarez vs. Jack Maida

At 133-lbs is a battle of two New Jersey natives. Jack Maida wrestled for Shore Regional, where he was a two-time state place winner. Maida has struggled in his freshman season, but does have a win over Rutgers’ Joey Olivieri. The always dangerous Alvarez should be too much for Maida, and handle business without a problem. Four of Alvarez’s six wins this year have been bonus point victories, and fans should expect a fifth bonus point win here.

OUTCOME: Alvarez via pin

TEAM SCORE: 9 – 0 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

141 – No.4 Sebastian Rivera vs. Ethan Szerencsits

Not too often do you see a college wrestler take forfeits, but Sebastian Rivera has been dealt two this season. Rivera, after North Carolina’s decision to forfeit to him last weekend, will be hungry to get on the mat, and be the showman that he is. Ethan Szerencits is 5 – 7 on the year, without any notable wins. Rivera will be looking to wrack up points, and get off the mat quickly.

OUTCOME: Rivera via technical fall

TEAM SCORE: 14 – 0 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

149 – No. 25 Mike Van Brill vs. Patrick Ryan

Mike Van Brill has been the steady, reliable senior Rutgers was hoping for this year. Van Brill will be looking to stay consistent this Friday, as he attempts to maintain a perfect record. American’s Patrick Ryan is one of the better wrestlers in the lineup. Ryan has no marquee wins, but a few close loses with tough competition. Ryan is not going to roll over for MVB, but Van Brill should win a one-sided decision here.

OUTCOME: Van Brill via decision

TEAM SCORE: 17 – 0 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

157 – Rob Kanniard vs. Antonio Segura

Last weekend, Rob Kanniard impressed fans with how he battled 2021 National Champion, Austin O’Connor. Kanniard, who was defeated by O’Connor, took O’Connor down twice and kept the match to a decision. He will be a heavy favorite against Antonio Segura, who has a career 5 – 9 record in two seasons of competition. Being that this is not much of a test for Kanniard, fans are going to want to see him put up a lot of points Friday night. Kanniard does not have that breakout win on his resume, just yet. So, in order to keep high hopes for the second-year freshman, it is important for Kanniard to dominate lesser competition. Kanniard is good on his feet, and he should look to be aggressive, while lighting up the scoreboard.

OUTCOME: Kanniard via major decision

TEAM SCORE: 21 – 0 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

165 – Andrew Clark vs. Tim Fitzpatrick

Another Garden State native in American’s lineup is Tim Fitzpatrick. Prior to college, Fitzpatrick was two-time Beast of the East and NJSIAA placer, and trained under Sebastian Rivera’s father, Steve Rivera, at Elite Wrestling. It is no secret that Andrew Clark has struggled a bit this season, but he had shown progress in last week’s Garden State Grapple. Clark desperately needs a win here to get back on track before the Midlands and Big Ten schedule come about. There are no common opponents between the two to give a comparison, but this should be an even match. I am torn here, but I am going to give a slight edge to Fitzpatrick.

OUTCOME: Fitzpatrick via decision

TEAM SCORE: 21 – 3 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

174 – No.15 Jackson Turley OR Connor O’Neill vs. Colin Shannon OR Ben Root

Given that Jackson Turley was a scratch last weekend, and that Rutgers should very easily win this dual, there does not seem to be any reason for Turley to wrestle Friday night. It is likely that Connor O’Neill is the guy, once again, for Rutgers at 174-lbs, where he will have a great opportunity to pick up a win. American’s options here are Colin Shannon or Ben Root. Root is the listed starter, but Shannon did wrestle in a dual against Virginia. Root has had a couple tight matches against quality talent, but he is certainly beatable for O’Neill. It should be a little bit of a fight for O’Neill, but I like him to gut out a tight match.

OUTCOME: O’Neill via decision

TEAM SCORE: 24 – 3 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

184 – No. 5 John Poznanski vs. Mervin Mancia

The projected grappler at 184-lbs for American is back-up 197-lber, Mervin Mancia. He may just be a sacrificial lamb against the All-American, John Poznanski. Mancia is 0 – 4 on the year, giving up bonus points in all four losses. For Poznanski, it is just business as usual. Not a whole lot to say, aside from that.

OUTCOME: Poznanski via pin

TEAM SCORE: 30 – 3 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

197 – No. 13 Greg Bulsak OR Kyle Epperly vs. William Jarrell OR Carsten Rawls

There is a chance that Greg Bulsak takes the night off, as the match should be well out of hand by this point of the dual. If William Jarrell wrestles for American, it would be a good chance to put Epperly out for Rutgers. Epperly defeated Jarrell 8 – 1 at the Navy Classic a couple weeks ago. It is likely Jarrell does get the start over Rawls, as Jarrell defeated his teammate at the Bearcat Open in November. Regardless of who takes the mat for both teams, Rutgers will be favored. For predictions sake, we will say it is Epperly vs. Jarrell, with Epperly cruising to a decision.

OUTCOME: Epperly via decision

TEAM SCORE: 34 – 3 Rutgers

--------------------------------------------------------------

HWT – No. 24 Boone McDermott vs. Isaac Righter

Boone McDermott got his first test of the season, and came up a bit short in his match against Hofstra’s Zachary Knighton-Ward. McDermott lacked offense and pace, which he will need to acquire quickly in order to compete in a loaded field of big men in the Big Ten. His opponent, Isaac Righter, does not have a stellar resume, but he does keep a tight score in most of his matches. This is a situation where McDermott can likely coast to a narrow decision, but it would be much preferred if he tested himself, and fired off some shots. I think that will be the pre-match message the coaching staff delivers to McDermott, as they will want to see him take several offensive attempts throughout the match. Whether McDermott takes the aggressive approach or not, he should be fine here.

OUTCOME:McDermott via decision

TEAM SCORE: 37 – 3 Rutgers