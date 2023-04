BOOM! Rutgers Wrestling has landed their second transfer commitment today as former University of Oklahoma 157-pound wrestler Jacob Butler has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Butler hails from Elgin, Oklahoma and spent five seasons with the Sooners wrestling at several different weight classes including 141-pounds, 149-pounds and 157-pounds. His best season was this past year where he went 14-9 at the 157-pound mark.

Although Butler wrestled at 157-pounds this past season with the Sooners, the expectation is for him to arrive in Piscataway and wrestle at 149-pounds for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season. This would then still leave the 141-pounds spot open for another top transfer target in 2X All-American Chris Cannon formerly of Northwestern.

Stay tuned for more on Butler and other Rutgers Wrestling news right here on The Knight Report!