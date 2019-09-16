Rutgers Wrestling HC Goodale talks new practice facility, busy offseason
Rutgers wrestling capped off 2019 in grand fashion, by completing the most successful post-season in program history. The Scarlet Knights crowned their first and second national champions in progra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news